32 AI-Powered Teams Compete In Virtual Football Tournament

by Alimat Aliyeva

Organized by AWS User Group Baku with Azercell's support, the AWS Agentic Football Cup challenged participants to develop AI agents capable of making autonomous decisions on a virtual football pitch.

Artificial intelligence took to the virtual pitch at the AWS Agentic Football Cup. Organized by AWS User Group Baku with Azercell's support, the tournament featured 32 teams competing with AI-powered football squads they had developed.

With guidance from Amazon Web Services (AWS) mentors, participants developed virtual football squads with five AI agents each. During matches, the agents independently made tactical decisions about passing, attacking and defending. Participants analyzed match results to refine their code and strategies, while AWS mentors helped to enhance their technical solutions and explore the capabilities of cloud technologies.

The tournament brought together students, engineers and aspiring developers to exchange knowledge. By combining football with coding, the competition provided an excellent platform for participants to observe how their AI agents responded to changing match conditions. Also, they gained hands-on experience in developing agentic AI solutions and deploying them on the AWS cloud platform. Three winning teams were selected at the end of the tournament.

By supporting this initiative, Azercell invests in the development of local talent in AI and cloud technologies, contributing to the growth of Azerbaijan's technology community and the country's wider digital ecosystem.