Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Presents 'Land Of Carpets' Exhibition

By Alimat Aliyeva

On October 29, the exhibition Land of Carpets opened at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as part of the project Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Feel the Future NOW.

Bringing together the rich heritage of Azerbaijani carpet art and contemporary artistic approaches, the exhibition highlights the creative dialogue between tradition and innovation.

The exhibition features works by Latif Karimov, the founder of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, a distinguished scholar and People's Artist of Azerbaijan; contemporary artists Madina and Narmin Najaf; and carpet art specialist Yashar Malfouzi.

Marking the 120th anniversary of Latif Karimov's birth, the exhibition showcases two relief silk carpets woven for the first time based on the artist's original designs. A contemporary interpretation of his rich artistic legacy is further explored through works by the winners of a digital art competition jointly organised by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the HUG platform.

The exhibition also features new carpets woven based on paintings by Madina and Narmin Najaf. These works demonstrate the creative connection between visual art and traditional carpet weaving, highlighting the carpet's wide-ranging potential as a medium of contemporary artistic expression.

Also on display is a relief carpet inspired by Gushlu, a 19th-century Baku carpet from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, alongside two relief carpets created by Yashar Malfouzi.

As part of Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Feel the Future NOW, the ongoing exhibition Faig Ahmed: 2011–2024 at the museum has been enriched with three new works by Faig Ahmed, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will run until November 29.