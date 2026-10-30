Two Explosive Devices Trigger Fire On Tanker In Hormuz

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported explosions and a fire aboard a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this morning.

According to the information, two explosive devices attached to the tanker's hull by a boat detonated, triggering a fire in the engine room and briefly disabling the vessel's ability to manoeuvre.

All crew members are reported to be safe, and no environmental damage has been reported. The fire has been extinguished, and the tanker is currently heading towards a port.

The identity of those responsible for the attack has not yet been disclosed.

It should be noted that Iran has recently intensified attacks on vessels, particularly along the southern maritime shipping route supported by the US Navy.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian military authorities asserting control over the waterway and warning commercial vessels against transiting through areas they consider restricted and unsafe.