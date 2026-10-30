Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Strike Facility In Chernihiv

Russian Forces Strike Facility In Chernihiv


Date: 2026-10-30 08:06:48

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv City Council's press service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to updated information, the enemy struck a facility in Chernihiv, causing a vehicle to catch fire,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian drones attack four districts of Kyiv region over past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday's attack by a Russian drone on the central part of Chernihiv killed two 15-year-old girl; 37 people sought medical attention, including five children.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN30102026000193011044ID1111889734


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search