Humanitarian Aid Reaches Residents Of Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the“Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The aid has been delivered. Technical support is being provided to those who wish to leave,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, where the evacuation of residents and the distribution of humanitarian aid have begun.

Residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region will be able to receive humanitarian aid, and those wishing to leave for Ukraine or Russia will be given that opportunity, depending on their choice

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Humanitarian aid being delivered to, 25 buses with 750 seats ready for evacuation – Lubinets

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians via an agreed-upon safe corridor.

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.