Defense Forces Strike Iskander-M Launcher In Russia's Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The defense forces struck an“Iskander-M” tactical missile system launcher in the area where ballistic missiles are transshipped, near Fatezh in the Kursk region.

They also struck Russian army ammunition depots in the areas of Maloianysoli (Donetsk region), Novoyehorivka (Kharkiv region), and Hanusivka (Luhansk region).

In addition, the Defense Forces struck a logistics depot near Bilovodsk and a Russian Army repair unit near Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.

A repair and restoration base belonging to the Russian aggressor near Pysarivka in the Luhansk region was also struck.

“Every destroyed Iskander-M launcher reduces the Russian Federation's army's ability to launch ballistic strikes against Ukrainian cities. Striking repair units makes it more difficult for the enemy to restore damaged equipment and return it to the front, while the loss of ammunition depots reduces its firepower,” the General Staff noted.

Air defenses down three missiles, 96 drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers at the“Marinovka” airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.