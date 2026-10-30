Pakistan Defeat Arch-Rivals India By 4 Wickets In Hong Kong Sixes

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by 4 wickets in the Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament after delivering an outstanding batting performance. The national team chased down the target of 89 runs in just 3.5 overs.

In the Group C match at Mission Road Ground, Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first. India scored 88 runs in the allotted six overs.

For India, Shashank Singh played an aggressive innings, scoring 40 runs off just 11 balls, including five sixes and two fours.

For Pakistan, Abdul Samad delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking two wickets while conceding just 10 runs in one over. Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Shahzad took one wicket each.

Also Read: Bilour Fires Back at Fazlur Rehman, Says Government Should Not Be Considered Weak

In reply, Pakistan's batters displayed an aggressive approach. Opener Khawaja Nafay smashed 41 runs off just 12 balls, including five sixes and two fours. Captain Abbas Afridi also played a crucial role in the victory, scoring 35 runs.

Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on seven runs, while Irfan Khan finished unbeaten on six.

Pakistan reached the target in just 3.5 overs, securing a convincing four-wicket victory over India.