Lucky Graphics To Showcase Advanced Printing Plates At LOUPE India 2026, Stall M32
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucky Graphics, a Mumbai-based supplier of flexographic and letterpress printing plates and prepress consumables, is pleased to announce its participation in LOUPE India 2026, scheduled from 29 October to 1 November 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The company will welcome printers, converters, packaging professionals and industry representatives at Stall M32, where it will showcase its range of printing plates and specialised prepress solutions.
LOUPE India 2026: Bringing the Printing and Packaging Industry Together
Formerly known as Labelexpo India, LOUPE India enters its tenth edition with an expanded focus on labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves and folding-carton converting. The exhibition provides an important meeting point for manufacturers, printers, converters, brand owners and technology suppliers looking to explore developments across the printing and packaging value chain.
The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 250 exhibitors, offering visitors an opportunity to discover developments in printing machinery, substrates, inks, coatings, adhesives, platemaking, automation and finishing technologies.
The exhibition will also provide an opportunity to compare digital, hybrid and conventional printing technologies while connecting with suppliers and industry experts.
For businesses looking to improve production efficiency, maintain print consistency and explore new packaging applications, the event offers an opportunity to understand emerging technologies and industry requirements.
Meet Lucky Graphics at Stall M32
With more than 45 years of experience in flexographic and letterpress prepress solutions, Lucky Graphics has developed a strong presence in India's printing and packaging industry.
At LOUPE India 2026, the company will showcase a selection of imported printing plates, imaging materials and prepress consumables designed to support different printing and converting applications.
Visitors to Stall M32 can explore:
Toyobo Cosmolight®: Water-washable flexographic printing plates designed for flexographic printing applications.
Toyobo Printight®: Water-washable letterpress plates for specialised letterpress printing requirements.
Lintec Plate-Mounting Tapes: Double-sided tapes used for mounting printing plates.
Laser Point II: CTP ablation film for computer-to-plate imaging applications.
Zinc Etching Plates: Solutions for foil stamping and embossing applications.
Tsukatani Precision Cutting Blades: Steel cutting rules for die-making and carton converting requirements.
The product range reflects Lucky Graphics' focus on providing specialised materials that support different stages of the prepress and printing process.
Supporting India's Printing and Packaging Industry
As printing and packaging businesses adapt to changing customer expectations, production requirements and new applications, the importance of dependable prepress materials continues to grow.
Factors such as plate quality, mounting accuracy, imaging consistency and material compatibility can influence the overall printing workflow.
Through its portfolio of international printing and prepress brands, Lucky Graphics aims to support printers and converters in finding suitable materials for their specific production requirements.
The company is the authorised Indian distributor of Toyobo's Cosmolight® flexographic and Printight® letterpress plate technologies, bringing established international plate solutions to the Indian printing market.
Its participation at LOUPE India 2026 will provide an opportunity for existing customers and prospective partners to interact directly with the team, understand available products and discuss their individual prepress requirements.
Plan Your Visit to LOUPE India 2026
LOUPE India 2026 will take place from 29 October to 1 November 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.
Exhibition Details:
Event: LOUPE India 2026
Dates: 29 October – 1 November 2026
Venue: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida
Exhibitor: Lucky Graphics
Stall Number: M32
Exhibition Timings: 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM (29–31 October); 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM (1 November).
Visitors can register through the official LOUPE India website:
Lucky Graphics invites printing professionals, packaging manufacturers, converters and prepress specialists to visit Stall M32 and explore its range of printing plates and prepress materials.
With decades of industry experience and a portfolio of established international brands, Lucky Graphics looks forward to connecting with industry professionals and discussing solutions that support their evolving printing requirements.
For more information about its products and services, visit
About Lucky Graphics
Lucky Graphics is a Mumbai-based supplier of flexographic and letterpress printing plates and prepress consumables, with more than 45 years of experience serving India's printing and packaging industry.
The company represents established international brands, including Toyobo, and offers a range of products covering flexographic and letterpress plates, plate-mounting tapes, CTP ablation films, zinc etching plates and precision cutting solutions.
Through its focus on product quality, industry knowledge and customer support, Lucky Graphics continues to serve printing professionals and packaging businesses across India.
LOUPE India 2026: Bringing the Printing and Packaging Industry Together
Formerly known as Labelexpo India, LOUPE India enters its tenth edition with an expanded focus on labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves and folding-carton converting. The exhibition provides an important meeting point for manufacturers, printers, converters, brand owners and technology suppliers looking to explore developments across the printing and packaging value chain.
The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 250 exhibitors, offering visitors an opportunity to discover developments in printing machinery, substrates, inks, coatings, adhesives, platemaking, automation and finishing technologies.
The exhibition will also provide an opportunity to compare digital, hybrid and conventional printing technologies while connecting with suppliers and industry experts.
For businesses looking to improve production efficiency, maintain print consistency and explore new packaging applications, the event offers an opportunity to understand emerging technologies and industry requirements.
Meet Lucky Graphics at Stall M32
With more than 45 years of experience in flexographic and letterpress prepress solutions, Lucky Graphics has developed a strong presence in India's printing and packaging industry.
At LOUPE India 2026, the company will showcase a selection of imported printing plates, imaging materials and prepress consumables designed to support different printing and converting applications.
Visitors to Stall M32 can explore:
Toyobo Cosmolight®: Water-washable flexographic printing plates designed for flexographic printing applications.
Toyobo Printight®: Water-washable letterpress plates for specialised letterpress printing requirements.
Lintec Plate-Mounting Tapes: Double-sided tapes used for mounting printing plates.
Laser Point II: CTP ablation film for computer-to-plate imaging applications.
Zinc Etching Plates: Solutions for foil stamping and embossing applications.
Tsukatani Precision Cutting Blades: Steel cutting rules for die-making and carton converting requirements.
The product range reflects Lucky Graphics' focus on providing specialised materials that support different stages of the prepress and printing process.
Supporting India's Printing and Packaging Industry
As printing and packaging businesses adapt to changing customer expectations, production requirements and new applications, the importance of dependable prepress materials continues to grow.
Factors such as plate quality, mounting accuracy, imaging consistency and material compatibility can influence the overall printing workflow.
Through its portfolio of international printing and prepress brands, Lucky Graphics aims to support printers and converters in finding suitable materials for their specific production requirements.
The company is the authorised Indian distributor of Toyobo's Cosmolight® flexographic and Printight® letterpress plate technologies, bringing established international plate solutions to the Indian printing market.
Its participation at LOUPE India 2026 will provide an opportunity for existing customers and prospective partners to interact directly with the team, understand available products and discuss their individual prepress requirements.
Plan Your Visit to LOUPE India 2026
LOUPE India 2026 will take place from 29 October to 1 November 2026 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.
Exhibition Details:
Event: LOUPE India 2026
Dates: 29 October – 1 November 2026
Venue: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida
Exhibitor: Lucky Graphics
Stall Number: M32
Exhibition Timings: 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM (29–31 October); 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM (1 November).
Visitors can register through the official LOUPE India website:
Lucky Graphics invites printing professionals, packaging manufacturers, converters and prepress specialists to visit Stall M32 and explore its range of printing plates and prepress materials.
With decades of industry experience and a portfolio of established international brands, Lucky Graphics looks forward to connecting with industry professionals and discussing solutions that support their evolving printing requirements.
For more information about its products and services, visit
About Lucky Graphics
Lucky Graphics is a Mumbai-based supplier of flexographic and letterpress printing plates and prepress consumables, with more than 45 years of experience serving India's printing and packaging industry.
The company represents established international brands, including Toyobo, and offers a range of products covering flexographic and letterpress plates, plate-mounting tapes, CTP ablation films, zinc etching plates and precision cutting solutions.
Through its focus on product quality, industry knowledge and customer support, Lucky Graphics continues to serve printing professionals and packaging businesses across India.
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