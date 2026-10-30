Umbra Companies, Inc. Announces Planned Relocation Of Corporate Offices To New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move supports the company's long-term growth strategy and goal of pursuing a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Companies, Inc. (UCIX) today announced its decision to move its corporate offices from Colorado to New York City. The relocation represents an important step in the company's long-term growth strategy as it works to expand its visibility, strengthen relationships across the real estate industry, and pursue its goal of becoming listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, subject to meeting all applicable requirements and receiving approval from Nasdaq.

“New York City is one of the world's most influential centers for real estate, finance, investment, and business,” said Rohn Monroe, Chief Executive Officer.“Relocating our offices to New York City places Umbra Companies in a dynamic environment that aligns with our ambitions and provides greater opportunities to connect with investors, development partners, financial professionals, and other key stakeholders.”

Strategic Benefits of the Relocation

As a real estate development company, Umbra Companies expects its presence in New York City to provide several strategic advantages, including:



Greater access to capital and financial networks: New York City is home to a broad community of investment firms, lenders, analysts, financial advisers, and capital-market professionals who may support the company's future growth initiatives.

Enhanced industry connections: Establishing a presence in a major real estate market can create additional opportunities to engage with developers, property owners, architects, contractors, brokers, institutional investors, and other potential partners.

Increased corporate visibility: A New York City office can strengthen Umbra Companies' profile among investors, business media, industry organizations, and other audiences interested in real estate development and capital markets.

Stronger investor-relations opportunities: Proximity to the financial community may make it easier to participate in meetings, conferences, presentations, and other activities designed to communicate the company's strategy and objectives.

Improved access to talent and expertise: New York City offers a deep and diverse pool of professionals with experience in real estate, finance, development, legal services, marketing, and corporate operations. Alignment with public-company ambitions: The relocation supports Umbra Companies' efforts to build the corporate infrastructure, visibility, and relationships that may be important as the company evaluates its path toward a potential Nasdaq listing.



Building a More Visible Corporate Presence

The move is expected to help Umbra Companies develop a more visible and accessible corporate presence in one of the world's leading business centers. By operating closer to important real estate and financial networks, the company intends to broaden awareness of its business, improve stakeholder engagement, and position itself for future opportunities.

While the company is excited about the potential benefits of the relocation, a Nasdaq listing is not assured and would depend on Umbra Companies satisfying Nasdaq's listing standards, completing the applicable review process, and obtaining approval. The company will continue to assess its corporate, financial, and operational requirements as it pursues its long-term objectives.

About Umbra Companies, Inc.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (UCIX) is a real estate development company focused on building its business and creating long-term value through strategic growth. The company's planned relocation to New York City reflects its commitment to expanding its visibility, strengthening industry relationships, and pursuing future opportunities in the real estate and capital markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of relocating to New York City, the company's growth strategy, increased visibility, and its goal of pursuing a potential Nasdaq listing. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, and there can be no assurance that the expected benefits will be realized or that Umbra Companies will satisfy the requirements for or receive approval for a Nasdaq listing.

CONTACT: Contact Umbra Companies Inc. 14 Wall St. 20th Floor New York, NY 10005 O: +1.833.833.2913... Website: umbracompaniesinc.com