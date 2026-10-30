AURA DEER Introduces“Ways Of Being” For Contemporary Tibetan Talisman Jewelry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hong Kong-based jewelry brand explores individuality through carved yak bone, silver, brass and a visual language shaped by time









NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURA DEER, an independent jewelry brand rooted in Tibetan culture, introduces Ways of Being, an editorial direction that brings its talisman jewelry into a more personal visual context. Through photography, styling and material detail, the brand explores how the objects people wear can reflect individuality without defining it.

Rather than presenting each piece in isolation, Ways of Being places jewelry within the gestures, environments and everyday lives of its wearers. The approach builds on AURA DEER 's established collections while allowing different expressions of character to emerge without prescribing a particular identity.

The direction echoes the brand's defining line: WEATHERED. GROUNDED. STILL WILD.

Ways of Being

In Ways of Being, character is conveyed through atmosphere rather than explanation. Contrasting settings, understated gestures and contemporary styling suggest different ways of moving through the world. Jewelry remains present, but the individual wearing it is never reduced to a category or a fixed story.









The result is an editorial language that moves beyond conventional product imagery, giving familiar materials a different context while leaving their meaning open to personal interpretation.

Where Bone Meets Metal









AURA DEER 's design language rests on contrast: carved yak bone against silver and brass, sometimes accented with turquoise, lapis lazuli or Dzi beads. Natural variations in surface, color and grain are treated as part of the objects' character rather than details to conceal.

The assortment spans beaded bracelets, carved skull motifs, dice-inspired designs and 108-bead mala necklaces. Pieces such as the Yak Bone Skull 108-Bead Mala Necklace demonstrate how traditional forms can be carried into contemporary daily wear.

Objects That Carry Meaning

Drawing from Tibetan cultural references, AURA DEER works with forms including the Vajra, Dzi beads, carved skulls and dice. These motifs are associated with ideas such as endurance, protection, impermanence and remembrance.

For the brand, that symbolism is a starting point, not a prescribed interpretation. A bracelet may mark a commitment; a necklace may recall a particular moment. As bone weathers and silver darkens, an object can gradually take on the traces of the life lived with it.

This approach reflects AURA DEE 's idea of Daily Armor: personal objects intended to be worn, carried and kept close.

Availability

Ways of Being editorial imagery and AURA DEER's existing jewelry collections can be explored at The brand offers worldwide shipping; import duties are prepaid for eligible destinations, and returns are subject to its published 30-day policy.

About AURA DEER

AURA DEER is an independent cultural jewelry brand operated by Hong Kong-based AURA DEER LIMITED. Rooted in Tibetan culture and made for modern life, the brand uses yak bone, silver, brass, natural stones and leather to create jewelry and personal objects shaped by symbolism and material character.

Website: | Instagram: @auradeerjewelry

Media Contact

[Media Contact Name] | AURA DEER Press | Hong Kong

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: