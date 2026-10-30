Dubai Police Arrest Six In Dh2.6 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud Case

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have arrested six suspects involved in a Dh2.6 million cryptocurrency fraud case after a victim was deceived into conducting a digital currency transaction through an unlicensed exchange.

The fraud involved Dh2 million in cash and Dh600,000 in cryptocurrencies, and specialised teams from the General Department of Criminal Investigation successfully identified and arrested the suspects while tracing the stolen virtual assets.

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How the fraud unfolded

According to Dubai Police, the victim approached an unlicensed currency exchange to buy cryptocurrencies with a large sum of cash. During the transaction, he met several individuals who were later identified as members of the fraud ring.

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The victim transferred virtual assets into decentralised digital wallets designed to conceal their owners' identities. After the transfer, the suspects seized the cash and fled.

Police said the suspects believed the complexity of cryptocurrency transactions and the difficulty of tracing digital wallet movements would let them avoid detection.

How police tracked the suspects

Following the victim's report, Dubai Police launched an investigation involving two parallel operations.

The first focused on field investigations, gathering evidence and identifying the suspects, while the second involved technical specialists tracing the movement of stolen virtual assets across multiple digital wallets using blockchain analysis.

Despite the rapid movement of funds between wallets, investigators successfully tracked the transactions and identified those responsible.

“The security and technical efforts resulted in the identification and arrest of the suspects in record time, despite the complexity of the case and the speed at which the digital currencies moved between wallets,” Dubai Police said.

Specialised teams also traced and secured the stolen virtual assets before they could be moved to other wallets or disposed of.

Warning against unlicenced exchanges

Following the arrests, Dubai Police warned residents against conducting cryptocurrency transactions through unknown brokers or unlicensed exchanges, particularly those promising unusually high financial returns.

Authorities stressed that individuals should verify the legal status of virtual asset service providers before making financial transactions.

Police also cautioned against cash-based cryptocurrency deals involving unverified brokers, warning that such transactions could expose individuals to fraud and theft.

Dubai Police reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening technical capabilities to combat emerging financial crimes, including advanced digital analysis and blockchain-tracking tools.

They also urged residents to report suspicious financial activities immediately, explaining that early reporting can help investigators trace stolen assets before they are transferred beyond recovery.

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