One Month On Since FZ1073 Incident: 6 Ways Hero Flydubai Pilot, Crew Honoured

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On September 30, flydubai flight FZ1073 suddenly plunged a few thousand feet after an altercation broke out in the cockpit. The flight crew rushed to ensure passengers' safety, making it one of the most heroic rescues in aviation history.

While the incident made global headlines, one name stood out among the crew - Captain Smit Machchhar, whose quick thinking saved the lives of over 170 passengers. Despite being critically injured after a crash axe attack, Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene and a pilot on standby to safely land the plane.

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His - and the crew's - move has not gone unnoticed, with them winning the hearts of people around the globe. A month on since their act of bravery, let's take a quick look at the six ways they have been honoured by governments and officials around the world.

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1. Invitation to Israel from President Herzog

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar received a letter from Israel President Isaac Herzog, who invited him to come to Jerusalem once he regains his strength and completely heals.

In a post on X, Herzog shared a copy of the letter, with the phrase 'Dear Smit' handwritten beside 'Dear Captain Machchar', adding a personal touch to the formal correspondence.

"While the unfolding of events reads like a thriller, one can only imagine the true sense of terror and grave urgency that overwhelmed the cockpit as you struggled midair for your very being," Herzog told Smit in his letter, dated October 4, 2026.

2. Hailed a 'hero' by Indian PM

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a "hero". "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said in a statement posted on social media.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," the PM said.

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke to him on video call while he was in the hospital, highlighting his bravery.

3. 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award' from hometown

The government of Gujarat, India has announced it will be awarding him with the 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award'.

"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers - a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, said in an official statement.

The Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award is a high state honour bestowed by the government of Gujarat to recognise extraordinary acts of bravery, heroism, and service that bring global pride to the state and the nation. Notable recipients of the award are Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Shah, among others.

4. Sheikh Hamdan visits Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar while he was recovering in the hospital.

Sheikh Hamdan said Smit Machchhar had demonstrated the“highest levels of courage, responsibility, and care for people's lives”. He also expressed appreciation for the pilot on behalf of the UAE's leadership, describing him as a source of pride for the country.

"Proud that he is part of our team.. and part of our nation's story.. and part of our human experience in the United Arab Emirates.. homeland of love.. homeland of peace.. homeland of life," Sheikh Hamdan added.

5. Order of Zayed II awarded to crew

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded the Flydubai crew a medal for their courage and efforts to keep passengers safe.

The crew received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, in recognition of their role during the incident. The award is generally given to foreign ambassadors, diplomats, senior officials and international figures for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.

6. US Congressman honours Captan Machchhar

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in the Congressional Record for his "extraordinary courage".

In a post on X, the US Congressman said, "Captain Smit Machchhar risked his life to save 172 passengers and his fellow crew members when his co-pilot attempted to hijack Flydubai Flight 1073....His heroism deserves our nation's recognition."

In a statement entered into the Congressional Record on October 9, Krishnamoorthi recognised Machchhar's actions during the September 30 incident on the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. "Mr Speaker, I rise today to recognise Captain Smit Machchhar of India, a husband, father, and pilot with 17 years of flying experience, including 11 as a captain, whose extraordinary bravery on September 30, 2026, helped save the lives of 172 passengers and his fellow crew members aboard flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, including 4 United States citizens and 27 children," Krishnamoorthi said.

Gujarat announces award for flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar in honour of his 'bravery' US Congressman Krishnamoorthi honours flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar's 'presence of mind'

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