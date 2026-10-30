Joiin Launches Fortnox Integration, Connecting Swedish Finance Data With Global Group Reporting

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Lucien Wynn, CEO & Co-Founder - Joiin

New integration brings advanced financial reporting and consolidation to Swedish businesses, connecting Fortnox with other accounting platforms worldwide.

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joiin, the financial reporting and consolidation platform, has announced its integration with Fortnox, bringing powerful single and multi-entity reporting to businesses using one of Sweden's leading business platforms.The integration marks an important step in Joiin's continued international expansion and addresses a growing challenge for multi-entity businesses: reporting across different accounting systems.As businesses grow, acquire companies or expand internationally, finance teams rarely have the luxury of every entity operating on the same accounting platform. A Swedish subsidiary may use Fortnox, while a UK parent runs on Xero and US entities use QuickBooks Online. The result is often multiple ledgers, currencies and charts of accounts that have to be brought together manually before group reporting can begin.With Joiin, they can now be brought into one reporting environment.Finance teams and accountants can connect one or multiple Fortnox organisations to Joiin and create reports, dashboards and KPIs from their financial data. For groups, Fortnox entities can be consolidated alongside companies using other accounting platforms and spreadsheets, creating a single view of financial performance across the entire organisation.Joiin handles the complexity behind the scenes, including chart of accounts mapping, multi-currency reporting, intercompany eliminations and consolidation. A Swedish entity reporting in SEK can therefore sit within a wider international group and be reported in the group's chosen currency without relying on spreadsheet exports and manual roll-ups.Beyond standard accounting reports, Joiin enables businesses to create fully customised profit and loss statements, balance sheets and cash flow reports, interactive dashboards and professional, board-ready report packs. Finance teams can combine financial and non-financial data, analyse performance, track budgets against actuals and gain deeper insights to support better decision-making.Fortnox users can also take advantage of Joiin Intelligence, bringing AI-powered insights and automation into their financial reporting. From asking questions about financial data and generating report commentary to building reports, mapping charts of accounts and identifying potential intercompany eliminations, Joiin's AI agents help finance teams reduce manual work, simplify complex tasks and streamline month-end reporting.Extending these capabilities beyond the Joiin platform, the company's MCP Server now supports any MCP-compatible AI application, including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor and Dust. This enables businesses to securely connect their Fortnox financial data with their preferred AI tools, opening up new opportunities for financial analysis, automated workflows and deeper insights.Lucien Wynn, CEO and Co-Founder of Joiin, said:“Fortnox is a cornerstone of the Swedish business ecosystem, and this integration marks a significant step in Joiin's international growth strategy.“As businesses expand across borders, they increasingly operate across multiple currencies, entities and accounting platforms. Our focus is on removing that complexity and giving finance teams a single, connected view of financial performance, regardless of which accounting systems they use.“This integration strengthens our multi-platform capabilities while opening up the Swedish market to Joiin. It's an opportunity to support both growing international groups and Swedish businesses and accounting firms looking for more advanced financial reporting, consolidation and AI-powered insights.”See the overall view of performanceJoiin is designed to work across accounting platforms rather than requiring businesses to standardise their finance systems before they can consolidate.Fortnox joins Joiin's growing ecosystem of accounting and financial data integrations, enabling finance teams to combine data from different sources into a consistent reporting structure.This is particularly valuable for international groups, acquisitive businesses, private equity portfolios and accounting firms managing clients across different accounting systems.Users can map different charts of accounts into a common group structure, consolidate entities, manage currency differences and create consistent reporting across the organisation, while individual businesses continue using the accounting software that works for them.How the Fortnox integration worksUsers add a company in Joiin, select Fortnox and authenticate using their existing Fortnox account. Once connected, financial data is brought into Joiin and automatically refreshed every 24 hours, with a manual refresh available whenever required. Multiple Fortnox organisations can also be connected, making it straightforward to report across larger groups or multiple clients.Get started with Fortnox and JoiinThe Fortnox integration is available now, making it easy to bring Fortnox data into Joiin for smarter reporting and consolidation. Explore the integration and start your 14-day free trial - no credit card required.About JoiinJoiin is a financial reporting, consolidation and forecasting platform that helps finance teams bring their financial data together, wherever it lives.From a single business looking for better management reporting to international groups operating across multiple entities, currencies and accounting systems, Joiin provides one place to consolidate, analyse and report on financial performance. Trusted by 65,000 across 100+ countries., Joiin integrates with accounting and financial platforms including Xero, QuickBooks Online, Intuit Enterprise Suite Sage, FreeAgent, Zoho Books, Pennylane, Puzzle, Fortnox and Stripe, as well as spreadsheets. Joiin is headquartered at Exeter Science Park in the UK and is an Intuit Platinum App Partner and Award Winning Xero App Partner.About FortnoxFortnox – in the heart of business lifeFortnox empowers businesses to launch, grow, and thrive. Through cutting-edge technical solutions for companies and accounting firms, streamlined financing, and a powerful ecosystem of partnerships, Fortnox stands as the vital hub for entrepreneurship in Sweden. Our vision: a prosperous society shaped by thriving businesses. Fortnox was established in 2001, with the main office in Växjö. For more information, visit fortnoxgroup.

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Joiin launches Fortnox integration, connecting Swedish finance data with global group reporting News Provided By Joiin October 30, 2026, 11:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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