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CN Declares Fourth-Quarter 2026 Dividend


Date: 2026-10-30 07:46:22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2026 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of ninety-one and a half cents (C$0.9150) per common share will be paid on December 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2026.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood
Senior Manager Vice-President, Investor Relations
Media Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052
... ...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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