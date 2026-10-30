EDMO Expands Its Conversation Intelligence Suite with Virtual Enrollment Copilot

AI-powered solution acts as a 24/7 extension of admissions teams, automating student engagement and helping institutions convert more leads into enrollments.

- Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EDMO, a SaaS company providing AI-driven enrollment automation solutions for higher education, today announced an expansion of its Conversation Intelligence suite with Virtual Enrollment Copilot, an AI-powered omnichannel solution designed to help colleges and universities manage and nurture prospective students throughout the enrollment journey. Acting as a 24/7 extension of admissions teams, the solution helps institutions maintain continuous student engagement and guide prospects through the enrollment funnel.As colleges and universities work to improve enrollment outcomes, admissions teams face the challenge of identifying high-intent prospects, maintaining timely follow-ups, and keeping prospective students engaged throughout their journey. Manual outreach, fragmented lead data, and limited visibility into student intent make it difficult to prioritize promising leads and deliver personalized engagement at scale, often resulting in missed enrollment opportunities.EDMO's Virtual Enrollment Copilot addresses these challenges with AI-powered lead management, intelligent lead scoring, automated nurturing, and real-time enrollment insights. It continuously tracks prospect activity and triggers personalized follow-ups through calls, emails, SMS, and WhatsApp. This helps institutions engage prospective students at the right time while reducing manual workloads for admissions teams. By automating repetitive outreach and follow-up tasks, it reduces manual workloads for admissions teams. It also helps move prospective students through the enrollment funnel by delivering timely, relevant engagement at every stage."Enrollment teams don't just need more leads. They need a better way to understand which students are interested, when to engage them, and how to keep those conversations moving forward," said Ashish Fernando, Founder and CEO of EDMO. "We built Virtual Enrollment Copilot to serve as an extension of admissions advisors' teams, available 24/7 to engage and nurture prospective students. By taking repetitive follow-ups off advisors' plates, it allows them to focus on meaningful student interactions while helping more prospects progress from initial interest to enrollment."Turning Lead Engagement into Enrollment OpportunitiesVirtual Enrollment Copilot combines automated engagement with actionable lead intelligence, enabling admissions teams to manage the prospective student journey more effectively.Key capabilities include:- Omnichannel Lead Engagement: Automatically initiates personalized outreach through calls, emails, and SMS based on prospect activity, interests, and engagement signals, ensuring timely communication throughout the enrollment journey.- Automated Lead Nurturing: Continuously engages prospects through behavior-based triggers and personalized follow-ups, reducing the need for manual outreach while keeping prospective students connected.- Real-Time Lead Intelligence: Provides a centralized view of lead activity, engagement history, follow-up status, and funnel progression, allowing teams to monitor performance and identify opportunities requiring attention.Extending Conversation Intelligence Beyond Student InquiriesThe introduction of Virtual Enrollment Copilot represents an expansion of EDMO's Conversation Intelligence capabilities, extending AI-powered engagement beyond responding to student inquiries to proactively managing prospective student relationships.By combining continuous lead monitoring, intent-based qualification, and automated multichannel communication, the solution helps institutions maintain consistent engagement from initial interest through enrollment.Admissions teams can also access daily lead briefs, prioritize high-intent prospects, monitor pending follow-ups, and gain visibility into enrollment funnel performance from a centralized interface.The solution is designed to complement existing admissions workflows, allowing staff to spend less time managing repetitive communications and more time supporting prospective students who need personalized guidance.Helping Institutions Scale Personalized Enrollment EngagementEDMO's AI-powered lead nurturing capabilities have supported the nurturing of more than 100,000 leads, with reported outcomes including twice-as-fast lead response times and more than a 50% reduction in manual follow-ups.With 24/7 automated engagement, Virtual Enrollment Copilot helps institutions maintain timely communication with prospective students, including outside traditional admissions office hours.By bringing together intelligent automation and real-time lead insights, EDMO aims to help institutions improve operational efficiency, strengthen prospective student engagement, and create more opportunities to convert inquiries into enrollments.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and $10M+ in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle. Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM, LMS and SIS environments, helping universities work smarter without the need to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, CSU Global, Pennwest, University of Pennsylvania, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

Ashish Fernando

EDMO

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EDMO Expands Its Conversation Intelligence Suite with Virtual Enrollment Copilot News Provided By EDMO October 30, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.