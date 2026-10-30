Roguelite Deckbuilder Dynasty Basketball Manager Launches Free Demo On Steam, Multiplayer Coming In December

Gameplay

Gameplay Training Players

Coach live basketball matches with cards, call time-outs to turn games around, and build a dynasty across seasons

İSTANBUL, BAYRAMPAşA, TURKEY, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solo indie studio Hyakan Interactive has released a free demo of Dynasty Basketball Manager, a roguelite deckbuilder that blends card-based strategy with basketball management. The demo is available now on Steam, and a multiplayer mode is coming to the demo in December.

In Dynasty Basketball Manager, matches play out live on the court. Players step in as the coach: calling time-outs, playing cards as tactical directives and watching their decisions reshape the game. Between matches, they draft players, build their deck, stack synergies between teammates and manage their economy to carry a team through season after season.

Key features:

- Live, card-driven matches: call time-outs and play cards to change the flow of the game

- Roster and deckbuilding: draft players and cards, and build synergies between them

- Economy management: balance your resources to stay competitive across seasons

- Roguelite progression: every season is a new run, every decision shapes your dynasty

- Multiplayer: coming to the demo in December

"I wanted to capture the feeling of being a coach in a close game, where one time-out call can change everything," said Hüseyin Yakan, solo developer at Hyakan Interactive. "Dynasty Basketball Manager brings that moment together with the long-term strategy of building a team that lasts."

Dynasty Basketball Manager is in development for PC via Steam.

Links:

Steam page

Free demo

Trailer

Press kit:

About Hyakan Interactive

Hyakan Interactive is a solo indie game studio based in Turkey, founded by developer Hüseyin Yakan. The studio makes strategy games where every decision matters.

Media contact:

Hüseyin Yakan

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Hüseyin Yakan

Hyakan Interactive

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Roguelite Deckbuilder Dynasty Basketball Manager Launches Free Demo on Steam, Multiplayer Coming in December News Provided By Hyakan Interactive October 30, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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