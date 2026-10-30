40+ Policymakers And Global Ceos To Gather In Abu Dhabi As Record-Breaking ADIPEC 2026 Opens Monday

ADIPEC Concourse

ADIPEC Exhibition

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. ADIPEC's largest-ever exhibition to feature 2,260 companies, including 54 national and international oil and energy companies, alongside 30 country pavilions. Sold-out exhibition prompts Opening Ceremony relocation, with bp, TotalEnergies, Shell, Eni, Chevron, Oxy, ExxonMobil, Siemens AG, NNPC and INPEX among major exhibitors. More than 239,000 attendees expected from over 170 countries as the global energy industry gathers in Abu DhabiADIPEC 2026 will open on Monday, 2 November, bringing together more than 40 ministers, alongside policymakers, regulators, global CEOs and decision-makers, for four days of high-level discussions, investment and business engagement. The event will feature more than 1,800 speakers and a record 2,260 exhibiting companies.The world's largest energy event is set for its biggest exhibition to date, with 16 halls fully booked, 30 country pavilions and more than 239,000 attendees expected from over 170 countries. Among the participants are 54 national and international oil and energy companies (NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs), including bp, TotalEnergies, Eni, Oxy, ExxonMobil, Chevron, NNPC and INPEX. Major technology and industrial companies including Siemens AG, IBM and Microsoft will also participate.Strong exhibition demand has led to the relocation of the Opening Ceremony to the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, creating additional exhibition capacity at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 takes place at a critical time for the global energy industry. Rising energy demand, geopolitical shifts and growing infrastructure requirements are placing energy security, resilience and investment at the centre of global economic priorities.The event will connect government leaders, energy producers, investors, technology companies and technical experts to advance the partnerships, projects and investments needed to secure today's energy supplies while building capacity for future growth.The Opening Ceremony on Monday will feature an address by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, setting the direction for four days of strategic dialogue and commercial engagement.A high-level ministerial discussion, "The power shift: strengthening energy security in a changing world", will feature H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Katherina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; H.E. Dr Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; and H.E. Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.The discussion will explore the policies, investment priorities and international partnerships required to strengthen energy security, maintain affordable supplies and support economic and industrial growth.More than 40 ministers are expected to participate in ADIPEC 2026, alongside leading global CEOs including Meg O'Neill, CEO, bp; Richard Jackson, President and CEO, Oxy; Dr Roland Busch, President and CEO, Siemens AG; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; and Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX.Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, said:“The industry's commitment to ADIPEC is clear. We have a record-breaking 2,260 exhibiting companies, with the exhibition venue fully sold out and additional structures built to accommodate demand. We've also relocated the Opening Ceremony to create even more exhibition space.“More than 40 ministers, policymakers, regulators alongside CEOs and decision-makers from around the world, will come together in person. But ADIPEC is about more than scale. It reflects the importance the industry places on meeting face to face, particularly at a time when energy security, resilience and economic competitiveness are top priorities for governments and businesses worldwide.“The world needs more energy, more investment and stronger international cooperation. That makes coming together more important than ever. ADIPEC is where the industry does business, partnerships take shape and decisions become action. We look forward to welcoming the global energy community to Abu Dhabi for our largest edition yet.”Record exhibition brings together the global energy industryADIPEC 2026 will feature its largest exhibition to date, bringing together companies from across the energy value chain, including major national and international energy producers, technology providers, manufacturers and service companies.International participation continues to expand, particularly from Asia, which will have its strongest-ever representation at ADIPEC this year. A total of 353 Asian companies will exhibit, alongside six country pavilions representing China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.The increased Asian presence reflects the region's growing influence on global energy demand, investment, manufacturing and infrastructure development.Four specialised industry zones – AI, Digitalisation, Low Carbon & Chemicals and Maritime & Logistics – will showcase technologies and solutions advancing operational performance, supply reliability and energy system resilience.The expanded AI Zone, co-hosted by AIQ, will highlight practical applications of artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and advanced analytics across energy operations.Global leadership and technical expertise across 13 conference programmesAcross four days, ADIPEC 2026 will feature more than 1,800 speakers across 13 conference programmes and over 380 sessions, addressing priorities spanning energy security, infrastructure, investment, natural gas and LNG, AI, industrial competitiveness and workforce development.The Strategic Conference introduces six new programmes covering Energy Security & Resilience; Policy, Regulation & Governance; Upstream; Clean Power, Molecules & Carbon Management; Grids, Infrastructure & Industrial Execution; and Workforce & Skills.Alongside high-level strategic discussions, the ADIPEC Technical Conference will bring together engineers, researchers and technical specialists to share practical expertise and advance solutions that improve operational performance, reliability and efficiency.ADIPEC 2026 takes place from 2-5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together the global energy industry to advance the decisions, partnerships and investments needed to strengthen energy security and support long-term economic growth.-ENDS-About ADIPECHeld under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November.ADIPEC is where the global energy ecosystem comes together to secure today's energy, build tomorrow's capacity and strengthen the systems that power global growth. Bringing together governments, industry, investors and technology leaders, ADIPEC provides a global platform to strengthen supply, mobilise capital, advance technology and build the partnerships needed to support long-term growth.The event will welcome 239,000 attendees, 2,250+ exhibitors and 1,800+ speakers across its conferences and exhibition.For more information, visit or contact...For press registration, visit: press-media/press-registration/

Thomas Hagan

Panterra Global

+44 7570 285977

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40+ policymakers and global CEOs to gather in Abu Dhabi as record-breaking ADIPEC 2026 opens Monday News Provided By Panterra October 30, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



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