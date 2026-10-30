Linkshadow Appoints Smartdata Technologies As Distributor In Bangladesh To Strengthen Cybersecurity Across The Country

LinkShadow Appoints SmartData Technologies Ltd as Distributor in Bangladesh

Strengthening Cyber Defense Through Strategic Partnership

BANGLADESH, BANGLADESH, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LinkShadow, an AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced the appointment of SmartData Technologies Ltd as its distributor in Bangladesh. The partnership aims to expand access to LinkShadow's cybersecurity portfolio across the country, empowering enterprises, government institutions, financial services organizations, telecommunications providers, and critical infrastructure operators to strengthen their security posture against evolving cyber threats.

As Bangladesh accelerates its digital transformation across financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, government services, and other essential sectors, protecting digital infrastructure and sensitive information has become increasingly important. The country's cybersecurity landscape continues to face challenges ranging from credential theft and unauthorized access to data exposure, ransomware, and targeted cyberattacks. Recent reports of coordinated cyber incidents affecting multiple sectors in Bangladesh further underscore the need for stronger security visibility, effective threat detection, and coordinated incident response.

With digital services becoming increasingly interconnected, organizations must move beyond isolated security controls and adopt a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. This requires visibility across networks, identities, cloud environments, and sensitive data, enabling security teams to identify suspicious activity, understand potential risks, and respond to threats more effectively.

Through this partnership, SmartData Technologies Ltd will bring LinkShadow's cybersecurity solutions closer to organizations in Bangladesh, supported by its local market presence and technology distribution capabilities.

LinkShadow's portfolio addresses key cybersecurity challenges through an integrated approach to network security, data protection, identity security, and cyber intelligence. Its Network Detection and Response (NDR) capabilities help security teams identify suspicious network activity and investigate potential threats. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) enables organizations to discover and classify sensitive data, assess exposure, and prioritize data security risks across complex environments. Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) helps identify suspicious identity-related activity and potential compromises, while CyberMeshX connects security intelligence across domains to support a more unified and context-driven security approach.

By combining these capabilities, organizations can gain deeper visibility into their digital environments, reduce security blind spots, and improve their ability to detect and investigate threats that might otherwise go unnoticed across disconnected security tools.

Rinesh Nalinakshan, Chief Solutions Engineering Officer at LinkShadow, said:

"Bangladesh's digital transformation presents significant opportunities for economic growth and innovation, but it also makes cybersecurity a strategic priority. Organizations need more than isolated security solutions. They need connected intelligence that helps them understand their risks, identify threats earlier, and make informed security decisions. Our partnership with SmartData Technologies Ltd will help extend LinkShadow's cybersecurity capabilities to the Bangladeshi market and support organizations in building stronger, more resilient digital environments."

SmartData Technologies Ltd brings experience in technology distribution and enterprise solutions, with a presence across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and IT infrastructure. Through its local channel ecosystem and technical capabilities, the company will support the introduction of LinkShadow's portfolio to organizations seeking to modernize their cybersecurity strategies and strengthen their defenses against emerging threats.

A K M Fazlur Rahman, Managing Director, SmartData Technologies Ltd, said:

"As organizations across Bangladesh continue to expand their digital operations, the need for effective, intelligence-driven cybersecurity is growing. Our partnership with LinkShadow strengthens our ability to bring advanced cybersecurity technologies to the local market. We look forward to working with enterprises, public-sector organizations, and channel partners to help address evolving security challenges, improve visibility across digital environments, and support a more resilient digital ecosystem in Bangladesh."

The partnership reflects LinkShadow's continued commitment to expanding its global partner ecosystem and making advanced cybersecurity capabilities more accessible to organizations across emerging digital markets. By combining LinkShadow's AI-driven security technologies with SmartData Technologies Ltd's local market reach, the companies aim to help organizations in Bangladesh build a stronger foundation for digital trust, data protection, and cyber resilience.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is an AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provider focused on connecting security intelligence across networks, data, identities, cloud environments, and security operations. Its portfolio includes Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), CyberMeshX, and other cyber intelligence capabilities designed to help organizations improve visibility, identify risks, detect threats, and strengthen their overall security posture.

For more information, visit .

About SmartData Technologies Ltd

SmartData Technologies Ltd is a technology distribution company based in Bangladesh, working with global technology providers across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and IT infrastructure. The company supports enterprise customers and channel partners through technology distribution, solution enablement, and technical expertise, helping organizations access and deploy technologies aligned with their business and security requirements.

For more information, visit .

Cloyd Dias

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LinkShadow Appoints SmartData Technologies as Distributor in Bangladesh to Strengthen Cybersecurity Across the Country News Provided By LinkShadow October 30, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, U.S. Politics



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