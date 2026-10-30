All Dogs Unleashed Parker Provides Lifetime Training Support As Douglas County Adds Thousands Of New Dog Owners

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Parker families receive ongoing support after Board and Train graduation.

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The most common point of failure in professional dog training is not what happens during the program. It is what happens after. Dogs that leave a structured environment and return to a household where reinforcement patterns are inconsistent, where new triggers emerge over time, or where the owner simply loses access to professional guidance tend to regress. The skills taught during a two-week or four-week program erode without a mechanism for ongoing support, and many dog owners find themselves restarting the process months later with a different trainer and a dog whose behavioral problems have compounded.All Dogs Unleashed has built its training model around eliminating that gap. Every dog that completes the Board and Train program at the Parker facility receives guaranteed results and lifetime support for the full life of the dog at no additional charge. The commitment includes continued guidance, refresher sessions, and behavioral consultation that the owner can access at any point, whether a behavior resurfaces six months later, the household adds a new family member, or the dog enters a new life stage that produces unfamiliar behavioral patterns.The structure of the support is practical, not ceremonial. Before the dog returns home, owners participate in a comprehensive transition session that covers every command, technique, and reinforcement strategy needed to sustain the behavioral gains achieved during the program. The session ensures that the handler understands the communication framework the dog has been trained under, so the transition from facility to home does not introduce confusion. After that transition, the Parker training team remains available by phone and in person for the full duration of the dog's life.In a community growing as quickly as Parker, the lifetime model addresses a market reality that conventional training programs do not. The town's population has grown 15.1 percent since the 2020 census, reaching 67,604, with an annual growth rate of 2.45 percent. Douglas County's total estimated population stands at nearly 400,000 as of 2025. Many of the families moving into new subdivisions and master-planned communities are first-time dog owners, relocating from other states or acquiring a pet as part of settling into a larger home with yard space. These households are investing in training for the first time and have no existing relationship with a local behavioral professional."The call we get most often is not from someone whose dog failed the program," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "It is from someone whose life changed. They had a baby. They moved to a new house. They started a new work schedule. The dog is the same dog, but the context shifted, and the behavior that was under control in the old routine starts showing up again. That is exactly what lifetime support is designed for."The Board and Train program itself is a structured two-week residential curriculum in which the dog lives at the Parker facility and works with trainers daily. The program covers foundational obedience, including recall, sit and stay, place command, controlled walking, boundary training, and socialization. It also addresses behavioral modification for issues including leash reactivity, jumping, nuisance barking, separation anxiety, impulse control, and resource guarding. Each program is tailored to the individual dog's behavioral profile and the outcomes the owner is working to achieve.Beyond Board and Train, All Dogs Unleashed in Parker, CO, offers in-home training, facility-based private lessons, and boarding at the location. The in-home program brings trainers into the owner's living environment to address household-specific triggers, while private facility sessions provide a distraction-controlled setting for focused skill development. Boarding services ensure continuity of care for dogs whose owners travel.The Parker facility is located at 10225 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134. Families interested in learning more about the Board and Train program and its lifetime support commitment can call (720) 924-7235 or visit the website at .About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ParkerAll Dogs Unleashed Parker is a professional dog training and care facility located at 10225 S Parker Rd in Parker, Colorado, serving Douglas County families with Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Parker can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training ParkerAddress: 10225 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134Phone: (720) 924-7235Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed (Parker, CO)

+ +1 (720) 924-7235

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All Dogs Unleashed Parker Provides Lifetime Training Support as Douglas County Adds Thousands of New Dog Owners News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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