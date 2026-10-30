All Dogs Unleashed Denver Targets Separation Anxiety As Return-To-Office Mandates Disrupt Pet Routines

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Denver families can find professional dog-training support during routine changes.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An estimated 23 million American households brought home a new pet between 2020 and 2023, according to industry data compiled by the American Pet Products Association. The predicted wave of surrenders never materialized. Most of those owners kept their animals. But the dogs that grew up with a human home all day, every day, are now confronting a reality their early development never prepared them for: an empty house.Return-to-office mandates have accelerated across industries in 2025 and 2026, and the behavioral fallout is showing up in training facilities nationwide. Dogs that spent their formative months or years with constant human companionship are developing separation anxiety at rates that veterinary behaviorists and professional trainers say have increased measurably since the shift back to in-person work. The pattern is consistent: destructive chewing, excessive vocalization, house soiling, escape attempts, and pacing that begins the moment the owner reaches for car keys or a bag.Denver's exposure to this trend is amplified by the city's demographic profile. Half of Denver's residents own a dog, and 68 percent report owning at least one pet, according to a 2024 survey by the Colorado Polling Institute. The city's median age of 35.3 years places it squarely in the millennial and early Gen Z demographic that drove pandemic-era pet adoption and that now faces workplace mandates requiring three, four, or five days on-site.All Dogs Unleashed addresses separation anxiety through its Board and Train program at the Denver facility, where a dedicated residential rehabilitation component targets the condition specifically. During the two-week program, dogs live at the facility and work with trainers daily. For separation anxiety cases, the protocol centers on building gradual independence through controlled departures and returns conducted throughout each day. Trainers systematically reshape the dog's emotional response to isolation, producing measurable improvement before the animal returns home.The residential format is particularly effective for separation anxiety because it removes the dog from the environment where the anxious patterns were formed. Weekly training sessions conducted in the home, while useful for many behavioral issues, struggle to address separation anxiety because the trigger is the owner's absence, a condition that cannot be fully simulated when the owner is present for the session. The Board and Train model provides the daily frequency of controlled isolation exercises necessary to interrupt the cycle."Separation anxiety is not a behavior problem in the traditional sense," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "It is a fear response. The dog is not choosing to destroy the couch or bark for three hours. It is in a state of genuine distress. That is why it does not respond to correction alone. It responds to systematic desensitization, where the dog learns through repeated experience that the departure is not permanent and that calm behavior during alone time is both safe and rewarding."Beyond the Board and Train program, All Dogs Unleashed in Denver, CO, offers in-home training and private lessons for families who prefer to work on the issue within the household environment. The in-home format allows trainers to assess the specific environmental triggers contributing to the anxiety, including door sequences, routine cues, and physical spaces where the dog tends to escalate, and build tailored protocols around those factors. Family member integration ensures that everyone in the household applies the same departure and arrival routines to avoid inadvertently reinforcing the anxious response.Every program graduate receives guaranteed results and lifetime support at no additional charge. As workplace policies continue to evolve, the lifetime support model ensures that families can return for guidance if the dog's anxiety resurfaces after a schedule change, a move, or another transition.The Denver facility is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Families dealing with separation anxiety can call (720) 310-7337 or visit the website at to schedule an intake assessment.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAll Dogs Unleashed Denver is a professional dog training and care facility located at 2301 Blake St in Denver's River North neighborhood, offering Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Denver can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver (Denver, CO)

+1 (720) 310-7337

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All Dogs Unleashed Denver Targets Separation Anxiety as Return-to-Office Mandates Disrupt Pet Routines News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 11:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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