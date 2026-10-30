All Dogs Unleashed Denver Connects Obedience Training To Wildfire Evacuation Readiness Across Colorado

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Denver families can build foundational obedience skills that support emergency preparedness.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado's 2026 wildfire season has already forced more than 4,000 residents to evacuate in the southern part of the state alone, with the Aspen Acres Fire burning across Custer and Pueblo counties driving the largest displacement. For households with dogs, the urgency of evacuation collides with a practical reality that emergency management professionals have flagged for years: untrained dogs are harder to evacuate safely, and that gap in preparedness puts both the animal and the family at greater risk.The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, La Plata County Humane Society, and the Colorado State Forest Service have each published guidance urging pet owners to practice evacuation drills, pre-stage carriers and leashes, and verify that their dogs respond reliably to basic handling under stress. The American Red Cross recommends that family disaster plans include pets, noting that animals become "even more dependent on you for their safety and well-being" during emergency evacuations. The common thread across all of this guidance is the same: a dog that loads into a crate on command, holds a stay, recalls when called, and walks on a loose leash without pulling or freezing can be moved out of a danger zone faster than one that cannot.Those are the exact foundational skills that every dog trained through the Board and Train program at All Dogs Unleashed leaves the facility with after two weeks of daily, structured instruction. The program covers recall (come when called), sit and stay, place command, controlled walking on a loose leash, boundary obedience, and socialization. Each behavior is drilled across indoor and outdoor settings so that the response holds in unfamiliar environments, not just the training facility.Colorado's wildfire risk is not isolated to rural mountain communities. More than 80 percent of Douglas County residents live in a potential wildfire zone, according to county officials. The 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County burned over 1,000 homes in a suburban corridor, demonstrating that Front Range neighborhoods carry real wildfire exposure. Denver households that hike, camp, or recreate in foothills and mountain areas face direct wildfire proximity during the season, and even those who remain in the urban core are affected by smoke events that alter outdoor routines and elevate stress for both people and animals."The dogs that handle emergencies the best are not the ones that have been through disaster drills," said an All Dogs Unleashed training representative. "They are the ones that respond reliably to their handler in any environment. If a dog will crate on command, recall from a distraction, and hold a stay in a loud, unfamiliar setting, that dog is ready to evacuate. The skills are the same whether the distraction is another dog in a park or a siren in the driveway."Emergency preparedness experts recommend that pet owners keep vaccination records, microchip information, and current ID tags accessible at all times during wildfire season. But documentation only matters if the animal can be physically moved. Pets that panic, refuse to load, bolt from open doors, or become leash-reactive under stress create dangerous delays during evacuations that operate on minutes, not hours. The Colorado State Forest Service specifically encourages families to "practice evacuating your home with your family and pets" as part of its Ready, Set, Go! preparedness program.Every graduate of the Board and Train program at All Dogs Unleashed in Denver, CO, receives guaranteed results and lifetime support. That support includes refresher sessions and behavioral consultation for the full life of the dog at no additional charge, ensuring that the skills taught during the program remain sharp as the dog ages and as household circumstances change.The Denver facility is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Families interested in learning more about the Board and Train program or scheduling an intake assessment can call (720) 310-7337 or visit the website at to begin.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAll Dogs Unleashed Denver is a professional dog training and care facility located at 2301 Blake St in Denver's River North neighborhood, offering Board and Train, in-home training, private lessons, boarding, and daycare programs. Founded by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company operates a national network of more than 24 locations across the United States, delivering structured behavioral modification and obedience training backed by guaranteed results and lifetime support for every graduate. Families in Denver can learn more or schedule a consultation at .###Media ContactAll Dogs Unleashed Dog Training DenverAddress: 2301 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205Phone: (720) 310-7337Website:

Brian Claeys

All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Denver (Denver, CO)

+1 (720) 310-7337

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

All Dogs Unleashed Denver Connects Obedience Training to Wildfire Evacuation Readiness Across Colorado News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Natural Disasters, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.