BTS Group AB Appoints Nomination Committee
- Anders Dahl, appointed by Henrik Ekelund
- Stefan af Petersens, private investor
- Mats Andersson, appointed by Nordea Funds
- Henrik Ekelund, Chairman of the Board, BTS Group AB
Anders Dahl has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.
The Nomination Committee's task is to submit proposals to the 2027 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors, as well as remuneration for Board members and auditors.
Shareholders of BTS Group AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee at the following email address:
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For more information, please contact:
Anders Dahl
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About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit .
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BTS Group AB Nomination Committee
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