University Of Management And Technology Scales Simplitaught's AI Platform To Seven Courses After A Successful ERP Pilot

Classroom in action: Students at the University of Management and Technology using SimpliTaught during our initial course pilot.

SimpliTaught moves into the next phase of its UMT partnership, expanding from an initial ERP pilot into additional courses and academic programs.

- Ms. Salwa Muhammad AkhtarLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- University of Management and Technology and SimpliTaught Expand Partnership Following Successful PilotAI-enabled learning platform scales from initial ERP pilot to seven academic courses across business, finance, and information systemsSimpliTaught and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) are expanding their academic partnership following the completion of a successful pilot of SimpliTaught's AI-enabled learning platform.The initial pilot, conducted with UMT's Department of Information Systems within the Hasan Murad School of Management (HSM), supported students across three ERP courses. Following the pilot and positive feedback from UMT, the partnership will now expand to include four additional courses:Management Information SystemsWeb Marketing and AnalyticsIntroduction to Data ScienceData Communication and NetworkingTogether with the existing ERP courses, the next phase will extend SimpliTaught across seven courses serving students from multiple academic programs, including Information Systems, Finance, Management, Marketing, Supply Chain, Economics, and Quantitative Methods."The pilot gave us the opportunity to learn alongside UMT-understanding how students engage with the platform, where we can improve the experience, and how we can better support faculty. Moving into this next phase is an important milestone because we're not simply adding more courses; we're building a deeper academic partnership and applying what we learned to create an even stronger experience for UMT's students and faculty," said Ali Rizvi, CEO of SimpliTaught.The next phase will focus on deeper faculty collaboration, streamlined student onboarding, stronger engagement and communication, expanded course-specific resources, and greater integration of assessments and academic activities into the student experience."Our initial work with SimpliTaught gave us the opportunity to explore how AI-enabled learning technology can complement our academic environment. Expanding into additional courses allows us to build on what we learned during the pilot while continuing to evaluate how technology can meaningfully support our faculty and students across different academic programs," said Ms. Salwa Muhammad Akhtar, Acting Chairperson of the Department of Information Systems at UMT."We are excited to expand our relationship with UMT and build on the foundation established through our initial pilot," said Ali Rizvi, Founder and CEO of SimpliTaught. "This next phase gives us the opportunity to work more deeply with students, educators, and the university to demonstrate how AI and machine learning can create increasingly personalized academic experiences. As users engage with SimpliTaught, our technology learns from their preferences, behaviors, and interactions, allowing the platform-and Emma, our personalized AI agent-to provide more relevant, context-aware support throughout the academic journey. We view this expanded pilot as an important step in validating how personalized AI can support both learners and educators at institutional scale."About SimpliTaughtSimpliTaught is an AI-enabled education technology platform that connects students with course-specific learning content, academic resources, assessments, and personalized learning support while providing educators with tools to strengthen student learning and engagement.Media ContactSimpliTaught

Darren Thompson

SimpliTaught

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University of Management and Technology scales SimpliTaught's AI platform to seven courses after a successful ERP pilot News Provided By SimpliTaught October 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Science, Technology



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