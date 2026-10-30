Telangana CM Accuses KCR Of Attempting To Grab Rs 50,000 Crore Land

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao tried to encroach on prime land valued at Rs 50,000 crore in Miyapur, Hyderabad.

A day after the Supreme Court upheld Telangana government's claim over 550-acre land in Miyapur, the Chief Minister directed officials to take over the land and fence it.

At a press conference in Delhi, the Chief Minister termed the Supreme Court verdict in the 23-year-old case as 'historic', and thanked the apex court for upholding the state government's claim to the land.

He alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), his close associate and Rajya Sabha MP Damodar Rao, and the CMD of 'Namasthe Telangana' attempted to grab the land using businessman Goldstone Prasad as a front.

“By protecting this land, the Supreme Court has ensured that these valuable public assets remain with the people of Telangana. This is a monumental judgment in the interest of the state and its people,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

He said that the Congress party, which was in opposition during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, fought against the then State government to protect the land. After the Congress came to power, the State government argued the case and secured a favourable decision.

He claimed that his government has so far protected Rs 1.50 lakh crore worth of government lands.

He listed a series of cases of alleged land-grabbing by KCR and his family members. He claimed that they tried to tamper with the revenue records to encroach on lands. He also accused them of exchanging luxury cars and cash as bribes.

The Chief Minister alleged that K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) attempted to grab IMG lands in collusion with the Bhalerao family.

He said BRS leaders also attempted to take over valuable government lands at Kancha Gachibowli and Mamidipally, but the Congress government protected them through legal battles.

Revanth Reddy said KTR's associates attempted to encroach upon forest land at Gurramguda. The Supreme Court upheld the land's forest status.

He alleged that KTR and Rayalaseema Builders attempted to grab 143 acres at Manchirevula. The government protected the land and established a school for police personnel's children.

He claimed that 400 acres of forest land in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were handed over to an MLA who defected to BRS. The government fought the case in the Supreme Court.

Revanth Reddy dared KCR and KTR to debate in the Assembly on their alleged land encroachment and illegal deals

The Chief Minister said the government lands in Miyapur land protected through legal battles by the government will be utilised to generate resources for irrigation, education, healthcare and other development projects.

He said after a decision by the Cabinet, the proceeds from Miyapur land will be used for education. A Cabinet subcommittee on resource mobilisation will study the proposals and decide how the funds should be utilised for public development.