ED Searches 11 Premises In Mumbai, Surat Linked To International Drug Traffickers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized incriminating material and digital devices during searches across 11 premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) as well as Surat and Bhavnagar (Gujarat) linked to trace international drug trafficking network, an official said on Friday.

The ED's Mumbai Zonal Office-L, conducted search operations on Wednesday, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against international narcotics syndicate led by Navin Chichkar, Dhiraj Chichkar, and their aides, the official said in a statement.

Searches were conducted to trace the modus through which drug sale proceeds received mainly in cash, infused in financial economy and further layered so as to project the same as legitimate income, the statement said.

The searches across 11 premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), as well as Surat and Bhavnagar (Gujarat) were intended to trace the drug trafficking network and proceeds of crime (PoC) generated through the illicit drug trade acquired by a well-established international narcotics syndicate, it added.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of a complaint filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, under various provisions of the NDPS Act, following the seizure of substantial quantities of high-grade hydroponic cannabis (Ganja), cocaine and unaccounted cash in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

Navin Chichkar and others were allegedly involved in an established international network engaged in the sale of cocaine, hydroponic cannabis, LSD and cannabis edibles, largely sourced from outside India, the statement said.

During the searches, various incriminating material and digital devices, including high-end smartphones, laptops, and internal storage media, along with commercial books of accounts, financial ledgers, and investment records were seized, it added.

The searches revealed that proceeds generated from the sale of narcotic drugs were routed and cash was converted into foreign currencies, including US dollars and Thai Baht, which were subsequently made available to the accused, it said.

Moreover, proceeds of crime in cash were also invested in certain legitimate businesses so that the same is shown as untainted money, the statement said.

Searches were also conducted at the premises relating to "Crypto Trader(s)" which revealed details of certain "Crypto Wallets/Assets prima-facie linked to the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

It is gathered that the suspected persons was operating a number of Crypto trading accounts from outside India. The identified details are being examined to trace linked accounts, transaction histories, and to secure proceeds of crime, the ED said.