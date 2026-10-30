Your 30×30 Starts Here: DFC 2026 Brings Fitness Villages And Hubs To Communities Across Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Dubai Fitness Challenge DFC 2026 returns this week for its milestone 10th edition, transforming the city into an open-air gym and inspiring everyone to embrace 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Under the theme 'What's Your 30×30?', this year's Challenge brings fitness closer to communities across Dubai, making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to get active. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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From free, world-class Fitness Villages to Community Fitness Hubs across the city, DFC 2026 offers countless opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get moving. Whether with friends, family, colleagues or neighbours, the Challenge encourages everyone to discover their own 30×30, build stronger connections and create lasting memories together, reflecting the spirit of the UAE's Year of Family.

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC 2026 runs from 31 October to 29 November, offering thousands of free classes, workouts and events across the city.

By committing to just 30 minutes of activity for 30 days, participants can improve their health, boost their wellbeing and discover new activities and communities that inspire them to stay active long after the Challenge ends, building healthy habits that last.

Three free 30×30 Fitness Villages

DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach (31 October–29 November)

A must-visit destination for Dubai's 30×30, Kite Beach Fitness Village offers something for all ages, abilities and fitness levels, with a wide range of activities and world-class fitness classes.

The Village features a Main Stage with daily programming, Wellness Zone, Obstacle Course, Beach Warrior, Skate Park, Pilates, Bodywork, Lift, HIIT, MMA, BOX'D, Spin, Circuit, The Engine Room, Rebounder and Water Sports. Bookable courts are also available for padel, beach volleyball, cricket, basketball, football and beach soccer.

Additional facilities include hydration stations, F&B outlets, first aid, and bike and stroller parking. Open throughout DFC 2026, from 31 October to 29 November, the Village welcomes visitors Monday to Friday, 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and weekends, 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Free entry with onsite registration required for access, while courts can be booked in advance atdubaifitnesschallenge/

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park (31 October–29 November)

Located at Zabeel Park Gate 2, Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park returns as a vibrant community fitness destination, offering activities for all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Open Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and weekends, from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the Village features a Main Stage with daily fitness classes, dedicated zones for Boxing, MMA, Wellness, Gym workouts and Kids Fitness, alongside bookable courts for cricket, padel and basketball.

Additional facilities include partner activation zones, F&B outlets, hydration stations and first aid, making it an ideal destination for residents and visitors to stay active throughout the Challenge.

The Village also serves as the official bib and T-shirt collection point for Dubai Ride, presented by DP World (28–31 October), making it a key destination in the DFC 2026 calendar.

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park (31 October–29 November)

Ideal for families and outdoor fitness enthusiasts, Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park offers a welcoming space to get active, featuring a 2.8-km running and cycling track surrounded by greenery. Open daily from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, the Village features a Main Stage with daily fitness classes, Kids Fitness Zone, Ladies-Only Zone, Mixed-Use Gym, Obstacle Course, Running Club and Bike Rental Hub.

Bookable courts are also available for padel, volleyball, football, basketball and tennis. With activities for all ages and abilities, Al Warqa'a Park brings the community together in a safe, inclusive outdoor setting, making fitness fun and accessible for everyone.

Community Hubs: Bringing Fitness Closer to You

From beaches and parks to sports venues and neighbourhood communities, DFC 2026 brings activity closer to home with more than 30 Fitness Hubs offering free workouts, group classes, and family sessions across the city throughout November.

Beachfront and waterfront destinations offer exciting ways to combine fitness with Dubai's outdoor lifestyle. Bluewaters × SQUATWOLF 30×30 Fitness Hub introduces a Floating Fitness experience against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, featuring cycling, Pilates, strength training, mobility and recovery sessions. West Beach × Wellfit and Boxica 30×30 Fitness Hub on Palm Jumeirah offers morning and sunset beachfront workouts, while Paddlers Hub UAE 30×30 Fitness Hub at Jumeirah 2 Beach brings kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and Mega SUP sessions for beginners, families and experienced paddlers. Wind Rises Sailing 30×30 Fitness Hub at Mina Rashid offers beginner-friendly sailing experiences combining balance, coordination, endurance and teamwork. Rixos The Palm Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub adds CrossFit, TRX, group cycling, aqua workouts and recovery sessions, including ice baths and sound healing.

Adventure and immersive fitness experiences bring fresh ways to complete the daily 30×30. Hatta Wadi Hub 30×30 Fitness Hub combines outdoor adventure, movement and nature against the Hajar Mountains, while HyperFit360 – Pac-Man 30×30 Fitness Hub in Al Quoz introduces immersive workouts and interactive fitness games using 360-degree projections. AllSports Arena Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub offers coached experiences in climbing, HYROX, squash and swimming, while Grand Hyatt Waterpark 30×30 Fitness Hub provides swimming lessons for children aged five and above in its Wave Pool.

Sports and specialist venues cater to participants looking to discover new activities or develop their skills. Danube Sports World 30×30 Fitness Hub offers a climate-controlled setting for padel, badminton, tennis, indoor cricket, football and more. JA Sports & Shooting Club 30×30 Fitness Hub features professionally coached sessions across golf, tennis, football, cricket, padel and shooting, while Topgolf Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub introduces beginners to golf through guided sessions. TopSpin Sports Centre 30×30 Fitness Hub offers tennis and padel coaching for different abilities, and Tilal Al Ghaf 30×30 Fitness Hub brings more than 90 expert-led fitness sessions alongside major activations including HYROX, Glow Dance, Super Ride, strength training and yoga.

Urban and lifestyle destinations make it easy to incorporate fitness into everyday routines. Gate Avenue 30×30 Fitness Hub in DIFC offers complimentary daily sessions led by local fitness studios, while Dubai Internet City 30×30 Fitness Hub brings yoga, running, functional training, dance and mindfulness to the technology community. Mohammed bin Rashid Library 30×30 Fitness Hub combines fitness classes, sunset cycling, wellness talks and recovery experiences, while Good Form at Q East 30×30 Fitness Hub in Al Quoz focuses on movement, wellbeing and community connection. Wellcube Recovery 30×30 Fitness Hub in Jumeirah Village Triangle offers Pilates, yoga, boxing circuits, swimming, aqua workouts, sound healing and red light therapy.

Community and neighbourhood hubs bring accessible fitness closer to residents across Dubai. Town Square 30×30 Fitness Hub offers outdoor workouts, boxing, yoga and Pilates, while IFZA 30×30 Fitness Hub in Dubai Silicon Oasis combines HIIT, boxing, yoga, Pilates, meditation and dance. JLT 30×30 Fitness Hub features daily workouts, children's activities, competitions and entertainment, while METROFITT Business Village 30×30 Fitness Hub in Deira offers group exercise, functional training and fitness challenges. Dubai Industrial City 30×30 Fitness Hub brings complimentary multi-sport activities to the local community, and B1 Mall 30×30 Fitness Hub in Al Barsha offers fitness programmes and daily children's activities.

Residential and family-friendly fitness hubs encourage communities to get active together. Three Wasl 30×30 Fitness Hubs at Wasl Green Park, Wasl Village and Wasl Gate Central Park offer free group classes, family-friendly activities and outdoor workouts, with Wasl Gate also featuring jogging and cycling tracks and a skate park. Anytime Fitness UAE 30×30 Fitness Hubs at JVC Netball Court, JVC Castle Park and Dubai Science Park provide instructor-led 30-minute sessions, including dance, HIIT, functional training and mind-body workouts, helping residents and professionals incorporate movement into their daily routines.

Together, these Fitness Hubs offer residents and visitors a diverse range of ways to discover their own 30×30, explore new activities and connect with their communities throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, running from 31 October to 29 November.

Full Month Hubs November 1-30:

1. The Dubai Holding Community Management x Anytime Fitness JVC 30×30 Fitness Hub

2. The Dubai Holding Community Management x Anytime Fitness Science Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

3. The Gate Avenue 30×30 Fitness Hub

4. The Wellcube Recovery 30×30 Fitness Hub

5. The Town Square 30×30 Fitness Hub

6. The IFZA 30×30 Fitness Hub

7. The HyperFit360 – Pac-Man 30×30 Fitness Hub

8. The West Beach x Wellfit and Boxica 30×30 Fitness Hub

9. The Wind Rises Sailing 30×30 Fitness Hub

10. The METROFITT Business Village 30×30 Fitness Hub

11. The Wasl Gate – Central Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

12. The Danube Sports World 30×30 Fitness Hub

13. The Hatta Wadi Hub 30×30 Fitness Hub

14. The Dubai Internet City 30×30 Fitness Hub

15. The Bluewaters x Squatwolf 30×30 Fitness Hub

Partial Month Hubs:

16. The JA Sports & Shooting Club 30×30 Fitness Hub

17. The Grand Hyatt Waterpark 30×30 Fitness Hub

18. The JLT 30×30 Fitness Hub

19. The Wasl Green Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

20. The Wasl Village 30×30 Fitness Hub

21. The Rixos The Palm Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub

22. The Topgolf Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub

23. The Tilal Al Ghaf 30×30 Fitness Hub

24. The AllSports Arena Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub

25. The Mohammed bin Rashid Library 30×30 Fitness Hub

26. The PaddlersHub UAE 30×30 Fitness Hub

27. The Good Form at Q East 30×30 Fitness Hub

28. The Dubai Industrial City 30×30 Fitness Hub

29. The TopSpin Sports Centre 30×30 Fitness Hub

30. The Anytime Fitness UAE x JVC Netball Court 30×30 Fitness Hub

31. The Anytime Fitness Arjan 30×30 Fitness Hub

32. The Anytime Fitness UAE x JVC Castle Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

33. The Anytime Fitness UAE x Dubai Science Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

34. The B1 Mall 30×30 Fitness Hub

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism DET and Dubai Sports Council DSC, with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, MHERO – Al Ghurair and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zone, D43, etisalat, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, P4ML, Puff, Persil, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, Sukoon Insurance, Bupa, Skechers, and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

This November, discover 'What's Your 30×30?' and join the community in embracing an active lifestyle, building healthy habits and making lasting changes that go beyond the 30 days of the Challenge. Register now at . Follow Dubai Fitness Challenge on Instagram.