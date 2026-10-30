SERVICE MY CAR SHARES FLEET MAINTENANCE ADVICE TO HELP BUSINESSES REDUCE DOWNTIME AND IMPROVE OPERATING EFFICIENCY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Automotive service provider highlights the importance of planned servicing, accurate maintenance records and timely repairs in keeping business vehicles on the road Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE's leading digital car service platform powered by Bahwan International Group, has shared practical fleet maintenance advice to help businesses reduce vehicle downtime, improve operating efficiency and manage servicing and repair requirements more effectively.

For businesses that rely on vehicles for their daily operations, unexpected breakdowns, overdue servicing and poorly documented repairs can disrupt schedules and increase operating costs. A proactive approach to vehicle maintenance can help fleet operators monitor vehicle conditions, plan expenditures and keep their vehicles available when needed.

Prioritise scheduled servicing

Service My Car highlights five practical measures businesses can adopt to improve fleet maintenance and support more efficient operations.

Maintain accurate vehicle records

Following manufacturer-recommended servicing schedules can help identify developing mechanical issues before they become more serious. Fleet operators should monitor mileage, vehicle age and usage to plan maintenance at appropriate intervals, rather than waiting for a warning light or breakdown to prompt action.

Address repairs promptly

Keeping up-to-date records of servicing, repairs, mileage and replacement parts gives fleet managers a clearer picture of each vehicle's condition. These records can help identify recurring issues, track upcoming maintenance requirements and support more informed decisions about repair expenditures.

Plan maintenance to minimize downtime

Delaying necessary repairs can allow minor faults to develop into more significant problems, potentially resulting in longer periods off the road. Regular inspections and prompt attention to warning lights, unusual noises and changes in vehicle performance can help businesses identify and address issues earlier.

Choose convenient servicing arrangements

Scheduling servicing in advance can help businesses manage vehicle availability and avoid unnecessary disruption. Where possible, maintenance appointments should be organized around operational requirements, with servicing staggered across the fleet to ensure vehicles remain available for essential duties.

The time and resources involved in arranging vehicle servicing and repairs can also affect operational efficiency. Working with an automotive service provider that offers flexible servicing arrangements, including mobile servicing at business premises and vehicle collection and delivery where available, can help simplify maintenance coordination and reduce the time vehicles spend away from their usual operations.

Commenting on the importance of a proactive approach, Mr. Prem Anand Kumar Nallasamy, Business Head at Service My Car, said:“Effective fleet maintenance is about more than responding to problems when they arise. By keeping accurate vehicle records, planning servicing in advance and addressing repairs promptly, businesses can better manage their maintenance requirements, reduce avoidable disruption and keep their vehicles available for daily operations.”

Service My Car provides automotive servicing and repair solutions designed to offer customers greater convenience when maintaining their vehicles. Its services include mobile servicing at customers' premises, alongside vehicle collection and delivery arrangements, helping customers access maintenance and repair support around their schedules.

For businesses that depend on their vehicles every day, a structured approach to servicing, repairs and maintenance records can help improve vehicle availability, support more efficient operations and reduce the disruption associated with unexpected faults.

About Service My Car:

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bahwan International Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car's mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​