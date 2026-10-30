SERVICE MY CAR SHARES FLEET MAINTENANCE ADVICE TO HELP BUSINESSES REDUCE DOWNTIME AND IMPROVE OPERATING EFFICIENCY
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Automotive service provider highlights the importance of planned servicing, accurate maintenance records and timely repairs in keeping business vehicles on the road Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE's leading digital car service platform powered by Bahwan International Group, has shared practical fleet maintenance advice to help businesses reduce vehicle downtime, improve operating efficiency and manage servicing and repair requirements more effectively. For businesses that rely on vehicles for their daily operations, unexpected breakdowns, overdue servicing and poorly documented repairs can disrupt schedules and increase operating costs. A proactive approach to vehicle maintenance can help fleet operators monitor vehicle conditions, plan expenditures and keep their vehicles available when needed. Service My Car highlights five practical measures businesses can adopt to improve fleet maintenance and support more efficient operations.
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Prioritise scheduled servicing
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Maintain accurate vehicle records
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Address repairs promptly
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Plan maintenance to minimize downtime
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Choose convenient servicing arrangements
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