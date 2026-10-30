Moving To Japan? Mobal Publishes Practical Guides To Relocation, Housing And Everyday Costs

Mobal's new guides help prospective residents navigate the practicalities of moving to Japan, from relocation and housing to everyday costs.

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New online resources help readers explore the practical side of making Japan home

- Kie Yoshida, Managing Director of MobalTOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobal has published a collection of online guides for people considering a move to Japan, combining information on relocation planning, buying a home and the cost of living in Tokyo.The collection is intended as a starting point for those looking to make the move to Japan and tackles three big questions: how to plan the move, what a home might cost and how to approach a monthly budget in the capital.The guides give both relocation advice and concrete cost benchmarks, from upfront rental charges to monthly Tokyo accommodation budgets and the taxes that come with buying a home. Figures are quoted in Japanese yen (JPY) as presented in the articles and are indicative, not guaranteed prices; readers should check individual property terms and their own circumstances before committing.The collection includes:Moving to Japan in 2026: Costs, Visas and the Steps in the Right Order - The guide explains why the move needs to happen in the right order: most banks want a registered address and a Japanese phone number before opening an account. It also sets out the upfront housing costs that newcomers need to budget for.According to the relocation guide, standard rentals usually require the equivalent of four to six months' rent upfront. At ¥100,000 a month, that means an initial housing budget of approximately ¥400,000–¥600,000, before flights and living expenses for the first few weeks.The article breaks down typical charges: key money of zero to two months' rent, a non-refundable payment to the landlord; a deposit of one to two months' rent, partly refundable on departure; an agent fee of one month's rent plus tax; and a guarantor-company fee typically equal to 50%–100% of one month's rent. It also highlights options that do not charge key money, including Oakhouse, UR Housing and Leopalace21.How Much Does a House Cost in Japan? Prices, Akiya and Buying Costs in 2026 - The property guide puts the kind of clickbait headlines about Japanese property into perspective, reporting that one listing site has more than 13,000 houses advertised for less than ¥1 million, while asking what buyers are actually getting for their money.For most buyers, the guide suggests a more realistic expectation of around ¥26 million, plus 6%–7% in buying costs and annual property taxes. Location is the most important thing: the guide notes that a new detached house in Tokyo can cost ¥80 million–¥100 million or more.The guide also highlights the costs beyond the just advertised prices: buyers should expect to put down at least a 10% deposit when signing the contract. Annual charges include fixed asset tax of 1.4% of the property's assessed value and city planning tax of up to 0.3%. These are separate from the one-off buying costs.Cost of Living in Tokyo 2026: Rent, Share Houses and a Monthly Budget - The Tokyo guide gives a studio-rent range of ¥74,000–¥140,000 a month, showing why accommodationthe place to start when planning a budget for a move to the capital.For share-house accommodation, the article lists private rooms at ¥50,000–¥90,000 a month and shared or dormitory rooms at around ¥30,000–¥60,000. These options typically do not require a guarantor or key money, and the guide says applicants can move in within days.Beyond rent, the guide cites national Household Survey averages for a single person in Japan of ¥6,756 a month for electricity, ¥3,056 for gas and ¥2,282 for water. These are national benchmarks rather than Tokyo-specific quotations.“These guides demonstrate Mobal's commitment to supporting foreign residents, from planning their move to finding a home and understanding everyday costs. We want to help people spend less time navigating practical conundrums and more time building their new life in Japan,” said Kie Yoshida, Managing Director of Mobal.Put together, the articles offer an interesting and insightful starting point for those considering a move to Japan. Readers can begin with the relocation overview, then explore the housing and budget guidesto flesh out their plans.All three guides are available on the Mobal website through the links above.ENDSAbout MobalMobal provides Japanese SIM cards, eSIMs and pocket WiFi for international visitors and long-term residents. Its services support people travelling, living, working and studying in Japan, with English-language customer support.

Josh Dipple

Mobal

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Moving to Japan? Mobal publishes practical guides to relocation, housing and everyday costs News Provided By Mobal October 30, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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