Aftermarket HQ Named Auto Parts Store Of The Year In Las Vegas 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Las Vegas off-road performance shop earns a 4.9-star rating across 138 consumer reviews for its parts, service and complete builds.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aftermarket HQ, an off-road performance parts and build shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been named Auto Parts Store of the Year in the Auto Parts category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the shop's reputation for real-world expertise, attention to detail and customer service across the Las Vegas Valley.

Built by off-roaders, for off-roaders, Aftermarket HQ has been a go-to destination for off-road performance upgrades in Las Vegas for more than a decade. Every product the team offers has been tested the hard way: out in the desert, on the rocks and through the trails.

Customers come to Aftermarket HQ for suspension systems, lighting, wheels and tires, custom fabrication and complete off-road builds. The shop carries performance parts from brands such as Baja Designs and SwarfWorks, with upgrades for vehicles including the Ford F-150, Raptor, Ranger Raptor, Super Duty and Bronco Raptor. The team combines top-tier craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology and hands-on experience to deliver vehicles that perform on and off the road.

“We don't just sell performance, we live it,” said Walter Burch, owner of Aftermarket HQ.“Every upgrade we offer has been tested in the desert, on the rocks and on the trails, and we take the time to make sure each customer gets exactly what their build needs. Being named Auto Parts Store of the Year based on our customers' reviews means a lot to our whole team and to the off-road community we're part of.”

Experience, performance and passion continue to drive Aftermarket HQ as it serves drivers and off-road enthusiasts throughout the Las Vegas area.

About Aftermarket HQ

Aftermarket HQ is an off-road performance shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering aftermarket parts, suspension systems, lighting, wheels and tires, custom fabrication and complete off-road builds. Built by off-roaders, for off-roaders, the shop serves enthusiasts across the Las Vegas Valley. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Walter Burch

Aftermarket HQ

+1 702-202-1263

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Aftermarket HQ Named Auto Parts Store of the Year in Las Vegas 2026 News Provided By Awardy October 30, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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