Seychelles Advances Cooperation At Third Russia-Africa Summit

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, represented President Dr. Patrick Herminie at the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, underscoring that Africa-Russia relations are rooted in a long history of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation and must continue to evolve in line with a changing world and Africa's aspirations.

Noting Africa's growing demographic weight, natural resources, and capacity for innovation, the Minister called for this potential to be translated into tangible improvements in people's lives, through strengthened productive capacity, African ownership of development, and greater value creation within African economies, with international engagement guided by sovereign equality, mutual respect, and tangible benefits for all.

He cited President Herminie's April 2026 visit to Russia, the first working visit by a Seychellois President to the Russian Federation, as a milestone in bilateral relations, alongside improved connectivity through year-round Aeroflot services and progress in trade cooperation.

Speaking as both a member of the African Union and a Small Island Developing State, Minister Faure stressed that climate resilience and ocean sustainability must remain priorities for Africa's development. He noted that Russian expertise in ocean research, environmental monitoring, and disaster preparedness could make a valuable contribution to vulnerable island and coastal states, and expressed Seychelles' readiness to share its experience in marine conservation and climate adaptation.

He concluded that the success of Russia-Africa relations will ultimately be measured by the results they deliver. The Minister was accompanied by Minister Pierre Laporte, Third Secretary James Carpin, and Senior Protocol Officer Aline Morel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.