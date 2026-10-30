Reliable Home Improvement Earns Highest Client Satisfaction Award In Citrus Heights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Greater Sacramento home improvement company recognized for a 4.5-star rating across 670 consumer reviews.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reliable Home Improvement Receives Highest Client Satisfaction Award from Consumer Ratings Institute

Reliable Home Improvement, Inc., a family-owned home improvement company based in Citrus Heights, has received the Highest Client Satisfaction Award in the General Contractors category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award is based on 670 public consumer reviews, which give the company an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

Since 2014, Reliable Home Improvement has completed more than 9,000 projects for homeowners throughout Greater Sacramento under a simple philosophy:“Built the Reliable Way.” The company offers more than a dozen interior and exterior services, including Owens Corning roofing, Anlin windows, concrete, and kitchen and bathroom remodels. Because it takes on projects of every size, homeowners can hire one company for work that would otherwise require several contractors.

The award reflects a process Reliable Home Improvement follows on every project. Each client is assigned a dedicated design consultant who coordinates with the company's builders and technicians and keeps the homeowner informed at every stage, from the initial consultation through the final walkthrough. Installation is handled by experienced, skilled installers who specialize in the work they perform, and the company is fully insured for the protection of every homeowner it serves. To make projects of any size possible, Reliable Home Improvement offers up to 100% financing on approved credit, so homeowners can take on larger projects without paying the full cost upfront. Licensed under CSLB #990854, the company serves Citrus Heights, Sacramento, Roseville, Folsom, Elk Grove, Rocklin, Carmichael and surrounding communities.

“Our mission is to be reliable through every step of the process, from the first time we stop by to meet a new homeowner all the way to the final walkthrough. Every customer's experience should be handled the Reliable Way,” said Ryan Coffman, owner of Reliable Home Improvement.“This award is based on what our customers say about us, and that means a great deal to our whole team. It tells us that clear communication, quality installation and standing behind our work are making a difference for homeowners across Greater Sacramento.”

Homeowners can request a consultation at reliablehome or by calling the Citrus Heights office at (916) 773-0263.

About Reliable Home Improvement, Inc.

Reliable Home Improvement, Inc. is a family-owned home improvement company based in Citrus Heights, California, serving homeowners throughout Greater Sacramento since 2014. The company provides roofing, windows, siding, painting, concrete, patio covers, insulation, HVAC, flooring and kitchen and bathroom remodeling, backed by a written guarantee. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Joseph Schneider

Reliable Home Improvement, Inc.

+1 (916) 773-0263

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Reliable Home Improvement Earns Highest Client Satisfaction Award in Citrus Heights News Provided By Awardy October 30, 2026, 10:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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