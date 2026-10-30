Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Wins Sustain Sharjah Award For Second Year Running
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has won the Sustain Sharjah award for Hotel Properties at the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum 2026, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA). This marks the resort's second consecutive recognition under the initiative. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Onsite water bottling plant: Replaces single-use plastics with reusable glass bottles, eliminating approximately 300,672 plastic bottles annually.
Winnow AI food-waste system: Weighs and monitors kitchen waste in real time, enabling culinary teams to curb excess directly at source.
Onsite biodigester: Installed in 2026, making the property the first hotel in Sharjah to process organic waste entirely on site.
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