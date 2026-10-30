Air Cargo Demand Accelerates In September, Up 7.7%

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association IATA released data for September 2026 global air cargo markets showing: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers CTK, increased by 7.7% compared to September 2025 +8.6% for international operations. Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers ACTK, increased by 2.7% compared to September 2025 +3.3% for international operations.

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“Air cargo demand rose 7.7% year-on-year in September, with growth across all regions. Stronger global trade and manufacturing provided a supportive backdrop, while AI-related shipments helped drive another month of double-digit growth across the Pacific. The challenge is cost. Jet fuel prices have more than doubled compared with a year ago, and yields have not kept pace. There is no shortage of goods to ship, but doing that profitably in the face of persistently high fuel prices has become more challenging,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist.

Global trade increased by 3.6% year-on-year in August, extending the run of consecutive monthly expansions to 42 months, on a year-on-year basis. Jet fuel prices rose by 17.5% month-on-month in September and were 103.4% higher than a year earlier. Global manufacturing activity pointed upwards in August. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased 0.7 points to 53.8, while the New Export Orders Index rose 0.5 points to 51.9. Both indicators reached their highest level in five years and remain supportive of air cargo demand.

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

Air cargo market in detail – September 2026

September Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw an 8.6% year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in September. Capacity increased by 4.9% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw an 11.8% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in September, the strongest performance of all regions. Capacity increased by 0.8% year-on-year.

European carriers saw a 4.5% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September. Capacity decreased by 1.6% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 3.8% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September, the weakest of all regions. Capacity increased by 7.0% year-on-year.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 6.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September. Capacity increased by 7.6% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September. Capacity decreased by 1.2% year-on-year.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents over 370 airlines accounting for some 85% of global air traffic. You can follow us at follow us on X for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information. Fly Net Zero. Explanation of measurement terms: CTK: cargo tonne-kilometres measures actual cargo traffic ACTK: available cargo tonne-kilometres measures available total cargo capacity CLF: cargo load factor is % of ACTKs used IATA statistics cover international and domestic scheduled air cargo for IATA member and non-member airlines. Total cargo traffic market share (2025) by region of carriers in terms of CTK is: Asia-Pacific 35.8%, Europe 21.4%, North America 24.6%, Middle East 13.2%, Latin America and Caribbean 2.9%, and Africa 2.1%.

Trade Lane GrowthAir cargo performance remained mixed across major trade lanes in September. Asia–North America recorded the strongest growth, followed by within Asia, Europe–North America and Europe–Asia. In contrast, Middle East-linked corridors remained under pressure, with traffic declining on both Europe–Middle East and Middle East–Asia routes.