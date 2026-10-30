Lockheed Martin Showcases Advanced Capabilities To Support Jordan's Defense Readiness At SOFEX 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company highlighted tactical airlift, helicopter and fighter aircraft capabilities, with discussions focused on regional operational priorities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Aqaba, Jordan, Oct, 2026 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) highlighted capabilities supporting Jordan's defense readiness and met with regional partners during the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) 2026, held Oct. 27–29 in Aqaba. The event is one of the world's leading platforms for special operations, defense and security cooperation.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces, the 15edition of SOFEX brought together industry experts, manufacturers, technology innovators, senior military delegations and government officials to strengthen strategic partnerships and explore the latest advancements in defense technologies and homeland security.

At this year's event, Lockheed Martin showcased its advanced portfolio of air mobility, rotary wing and tactical aerial systems, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Black Hawk® helicopter and C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, demonstrating the cutting-edge capabilities the company brings to partners across the Middle East and North Africa.

“Jordan's armed forces bring decades of experience operating our aircraft and systems,” said Dan Mouton, vice president and chief executive, Lockheed Martin Middle East.“SOFEX gave us an opportunity to meet with our partners, understand their priorities, review our products and production schedules, and discuss how we can continue to help meet their operational needs. Our focus is on supporting Jordan and our regional partners in sustaining readiness today and preparing for future missions.”

Lockheed Martin's partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan spans more than five decades, beginning with the arrival of Lockheed F-104 Starfighters in the late 1960s. The relationship later expanded into commercial and royal aviation, with L-1011 TriStars serving Alia, now Royal Jordanian, and a TriStar serving the late King Hussein through the Jordanian Royal Flight.

Today, Jordan's capabilities include F-16 fighter aircraft, C-130 Hercules tactical airlifters, Sikorsky Black Hawk® helicopters, AN/FPS-117 and AN/TPS-77 air surveillance radars, HIMARS and Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods. Jordan's acquisition of new F-16 Block 70 aircraft marks a further step in the Royal Jordanian Air Force's modernization.

Building on this legacy, Lockheed Martin remains committed to working with the Jordan Armed Forces on training, sustainment and long-term capability development.

About Lockheed Martin:

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready.