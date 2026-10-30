First Emirates Hematology Forum To Bring Together UAE And International Experts In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, October 2026: The first Emirates Hematology Forum will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, bringing together specialists from across the UAE and leading international experts to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders, including advances in immunotherapies, targeted treatments and emerging cellular therapies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The forum is chaired by Emirati physician-scientist Dr Ajlan Al Zaki, Consultant Physician in the Hematology & Blood Cancer Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, who completed his specialist training at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, USA, and specialises in Hematologic oncology and innovative cancer therapies.

The scientific programme will feature Dr Swaminathan Iyer, Professor of Medicine in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will deliver a keynote lecture on the management of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a serious inflammatory condition that requires accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment. A clinical case presentation will complement the lecture, exploring approaches to managing the condition in clinical practice.

Dr Nausheen Ahmed of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will discuss the use of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy in treating multiple myeloma, while Dr Panagiotis Kaloyannidis of Burjeel Medical City will examine bispecific antibody therapies and their role in treating haematological malignancies.

The programme will explore emerging treatment strategies for multiple myeloma, including immunotherapies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as well as approaches to sequencing treatments according to patients' conditions and responses. Sessions will also address advances in lymphoma and leukaemia management, the potential for chemotherapy-free treatment in selected cases, and strategies for patients whose disease does not respond to treatment or relapses following therapy.

Further discussions will cover myeloid diseases, including acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), alongside the role of stem cell transplantation in treatment pathways. The scientific agenda will also examine developments in the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma and other lymphomas, as well as bleeding and thrombotic complications associated with newer therapies.

The forum will bring together haematologists, haemato-oncologists, transfusion medicine specialists, laboratory professionals, medical trainees, nursing teams and allied healthcare professionals. It will provide a platform for multidisciplinary discussions on complex clinical cases, emerging evidence and evolving treatment approaches.

Through its scientific sessions and clinical case discussions, the forum aims to support knowledge exchange and informed clinical decision-making, including decisions on treatment sequencing, managing relapsed or refractory disease, and referring patients for stem cell transplantation where appropriate.