Award-Winning Television Host Allyson Spellman Launches New Animal Rescue Series 'Beyond The Rescue' November 5

Photo Caption: Award-winning television host, producer, and animal welfare advocate Allyson Spellman poses with her three rescue dogs ahead of the November 5 premiere of Beyond The Rescue. Photo Credit: Cassie Krause Photography

New television and streaming series takes audiences behind the scenes of animal rescue, celebrating stories of compassion, transformation, and second chances.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning national television personality, producer, and social media influencer Allyson Spellman is bringing her passion for storytelling and animal advocacy to the screen with the premiere of Beyond The Rescue with Allyson Spellman, debuting Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET on WATE -TV, the ABC affiliate serving East Tennessee.

The half-hour television series will also be available to stream immediately following its broadcast on WATE 6+.

Created and hosted by Spellman through her production company, ChangeMaker Media, Beyond The Rescue with Allyson Spellman takes viewers inside the world of animal rescue, revealing the extraordinary people, tireless dedication, and life-changing stories that often go unseen.

The series launches with three animal welfare organizations in East Tennessee: Humane Society Tennessee Valley, Horse Haven of Tennessee, and Adopt A Golden Knoxville. Their stories highlight the diverse challenges of animal rescue, from helping homeless dogs and cats find loving families to rehabilitating horses and giving Golden Retrievers a second chance.

While the inaugural episodes spotlight East Tennessee organizations, the series explores a universal mission: celebrating the powerful connection between humans and animals and the people working tirelessly to save lives.

"I've spent much of my career in front of a camera, but I've always believed the most meaningful stories are the ones that have the power to change lives," said Spellman. "Animal rescue is my calling, and Beyond The Rescue brings together everything I love about television and everything I believe in. I want viewers to see what really happens behind the scenes and understand that rescue isn't just about saving an animal's life. It's about how these animals change our lives, too. My hope is that every episode inspires someone to adopt, volunteer, donate, or simply become part of the solution."

Going Beyond the Rescue

Each episode combines compelling storytelling, education, and inspiring transformations, giving audiences an intimate look at the challenges and triumphs of animal welfare.

Viewers will meet the individuals behind rescue organizations, learn about responsible pet ownership, and experience moving stories of the extraordinary human-animal bond.

The series also aims to provide participating organizations with greater visibility, community support, and professionally produced storytelling that can continue supporting their missions long after an episode airs.

"These organizations are doing extraordinary work, often with limited resources and very little recognition," Spellman added. "They deserve to have their stories told. They deserve a platform. And most importantly, the animals depending on them deserve every opportunity for a better life."

About Allyson Spellman

Allyson Spellman is an award-winning national television host, media personality, producer, social media influencer, and passionate animal welfare advocate.

A longtime national television host on JTV, Spellman spent more than nine years reaching audiences in more than 150 million homes. Her career includes appearances on Good Day New York, Good Day LA, Good Morning Texas, and Atlanta & Co., along with more than a decade interviewing major entertainment personalities as a red-carpet reporter in New York and Los Angeles and working across Broadway, film, and television.

Beyond television, Spellman has established herself as a popular social media influencer, connecting with audiences through lifestyle content, brand partnerships, animal advocacy, and charitable initiatives.

A three-time Telly Award winner recognized for her animal advocacy programming, Spellman has made using her media platform to help animals a central part of her mission. She serves on the U.S. Board of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and is the founder of ChangeMaker Media, creating purpose-driven television and digital content that inspires meaningful change.

About Beyond The Rescue with Allyson Spellman

Beyond The Rescue is a half-hour television and streaming series celebrating rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, and the extraordinary human-animal connection.

Premiere: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Broadcast: WATE-TV ABC, East Tennessee

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: WATE 6+, immediately following broadcast

Allyson Spellman

ChangeMaker Media

+1 865-276-6678

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Award-Winning Television Host Allyson Spellman Launches New Animal Rescue Series 'Beyond The Rescue' November 5 News Provided By Allyson Spellman October 30, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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