Tontv Outlines Global Content Plans With IP Supplier One Company

TonTV's mascot presents the platform's Vietnamese-language short-form drama interface. Promotional image courtesy of TonTV.

Following its Vietnam launch, TonTV outlines local programming and AI content plans as One Company develops regional distribution networks.

HOCHIMINH, HOCHIMINH, VIETNAM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TonTV has outlined plans to expand its content offering following its launch in Vietnam on October 21, 2026. Beginning with short-form drama, the platform is pursuing a broader programming roadmap that includes locally tailored content, live entertainment and AI-based productions. One Company, TonTV's global content intellectual property (IP) supplier, is developing local and regional distribution networks worldwide to support its international activities.

The roadmap brings together TonTV's plans for a global audience and One Company's work in content IP supply and distribution. Short-form drama provides the starting point for TonTV's programming, while the platform plans to introduce additional formats over time. The approach is intended to give viewers access to a wider range of entertainment while allowing programming to reflect the interests of audiences in individual markets.

TonTV plans to work with local partners to develop regionally relevant programming. Its approach recognizes that content for an international audience also needs to take account of local language, culture and viewing preferences. The Vietnam launch is part of this broader international direction.

Alongside short-form drama, TonTV's planned content categories include live performances and sports programming. Its longer-term roadmap also includes AI films and dramas, as well as personalized content experiences in which users could appear within stories.

One Company is pursuing its international distribution plans alongside its content IP activities. By developing local and regional networks, the company aims to connect content with audiences in different territories. This work complements TonTV's plans to combine an international content offering with programming that is relevant to individual markets.

James Kim, CEO of One Company, said the company's longer-term ambition is to discover and manage a range of AI content IP and develop a new over-the-top (OTT) entertainment service for the AI era. His vision places the identification and management of emerging content IP alongside the development of distribution capabilities, with the aim of bringing new forms of entertainment to audiences.

For TonTV, the immediate foundation remains short-form storytelling. Its broader plans set out a path toward a more varied entertainment offering, supported by content collaboration and programming tailored to regional audiences.

About TonTV

TonTV is an entertainment platform launched in Vietnam on October 21, 2026, with short-form drama as its initial focus. Its plans include locally tailored programming, live entertainment and AI-based content for global audiences. For more information, visit .

About One Company

One Company supplies global content IP to TonTV and is developing local and regional distribution networks worldwide. Led by CEO James Kim, the company aims to discover and manage AI content IP as part of its ambition to develop a new OTT entertainment service.

Yong Wan Kim

TonTV

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TonTV Outlines Global Content Plans with IP Supplier One Company News Provided By TonTV October 30, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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