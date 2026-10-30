Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt Over Missing Girl Case, Questions Clean Chit To Former Sps

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the failure of the police force to trace a girl who has been missing from the Gumla district since 2018.

The court chided the manner in which the police and the state government handled the case.

The Bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad questioned on what basis former Superintendents of Police and investigating officers posted in Gumla between 2018 and 2022 were given a clean chit despite apparent lapses on their part in the probe.

The court noted that periodic investigation reports, which were required to be submitted within a stipulated timeframe to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), were not sent on time. It has directed the Home Department to file a fresh affidavit in the matter.

During the hearing, the state government admitted in its affidavit that the periodic report relating to the missing child case was submitted to the Gumla DLSA only on October 23 this year. The government acknowledged the considerable delay.

The government also tendered an unconditional apology to the court for the lapse.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner alleged that the government was attempting to shield former officials and had failed to place the correct facts before the court.

The court also took note of the investigation against the main accused, Bhukhli Lakra, who was arrested on June 6, 2026.

A Suspect Detection Test conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, indicated suspicious findings against her. However, the Bench questioned why police sought custody several days after the arrest and expressed concern over delays in the investigation process.

The High Court has sought an explanation from the current Superintendent of Police of Gumla regarding the delay and alleged negligence in the investigation, and has asked what action has been taken against officials responsible for the lapses.

The case is based on a habeas corpus petition filed by Chandramuni Uraon, whose six-year-old daughter went missing from Gumla in 2018.

The court had earlier voiced dissatisfaction with the police investigation and had warned that the probe could be handed over to the CBI if the child remained untraced.