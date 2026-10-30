Azerbaijan Installs 11 Automated Hydro Stations Across 10 Rivers In Liberated Areas
Karimov noted that 7 automatic meteorological stations, 4 radioecological stations, and 3 agrometeorological stations have also been installed and put into operation to study the meteorological conditions in the areas.
A meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, part of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established to address issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, is currently being held in Aghdam city.
The meeting is attended by representatives from relevant state agencies, the Special Representations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, as well as in the city of Khankendi. The participants include representatives from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services.
The meeting focuses on the implementation of environmental requirements regarding the execution of infrastructure projects and the removal of vegetation in the liberated territories.
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