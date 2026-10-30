CT UAV Determined Not To Be Outdone By Germany Or Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 22, CT UAV (a member of CT Group Hi-Tech), was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification by international certification organization URS for its entire manufacturing system. The company's team is also preparing to sign a collective letter of commitment, reaffirming its determination to bring Vietnamese-made UAVs into direct competition with some of the world's highest-quality products.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the ISO 9001:2015 certification award ceremony for CT UAV, Mr. Choi Chun Seong, CEO of URS Vietnam, remarked:“I was truly surprised and impressed by the breadth of CT UAV's operations and the scale of its manufacturing capabilities. What is particularly noteworthy about this certification is that its scope covers CT UAV's entire UAV manufacturing system. CT UAV has developed capabilities across a wide range of processes, from the production of aerospace composite materials and UAVs; the manufacture of mechanical equipment and devices; the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs), SMT assembly, lithium-polymer batteries, chargers, flight-control circuits and remote controllers; design, testing and prototype assembly; UAV assembly, repair and maintenance; to UAV operations and the provision of UAV application solutions across a wide range of economic sectors. This means that CT UAV encompasses all of these areas within a single integrated ecosystem. Once again, we are very honored to award ISO 9001:2015 certification to CT UAV.”









Mr. Choi Chun Seong, CEO of URS Vietnam (far right), presents the ISO 9001:2015 certificate to a representative of CT UAV.

CT UAV has established 5 UAV manufacturing plants at the CT Group Hi-Tech Concentrated Digital Technology Park on DT743 Boulevard, Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The facilities focus on manufacturing most UAV components and, together with a network of 22 laboratories across multiple countries, provide a solid foundation for the development of a quality management system in accordance with international standards.

Speaking to the press, a representative of the SPO – CT UAV's Product Management Division, said:“For CT UAV, international certifications such as ISO are only the first gateway to the global arena. We aspire to achieve something extraordinary that no Vietnamese company has accomplished over the past century: developing technology products capable of surpassing those from Germany and Japan,... We want to put ourselves to the test and are determined to produce UAVs that are in no way inferior to those of the world's leading industrial nations”.

To provide a scientific foundation for this journey, CT UAV has released a special product development publication, a handbook entitled SPO - short for Star Producting Organization, or the organization dedicated to creating star products. Designed as an essential reference for managers at all levels, the handbook serves as CT UAV's“The Constitution of Product Excellence.”

Built around the Star Producting System - the Star Product Development System - the document establishes a unified philosophy, set of principles, methodology, management system, and operating standards designed to transform technologies that have reached Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL 9) into Star Products - products with the potential to lead their respective market segments globally.









CT UAV publishes“Star Producting Organization,” an essential handbook on quality management.

The book establishes a rigorous quality management system under which every new product, upon completion of the R&D process, must pass through 10 control gates covering design, engineering, industrialization, quality, certification, cost, and market readiness. The entire process is coordinated by 8 specialized Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and undergoes 10 rounds of review, with the participation of both domestic and international experts. This framework provides the foundation for CT UAV to comprehensively standardize its product development process, ensuring that every product not only meets high quality standards but is also capable of competing effectively and ultimately aspiring to lead the global market.

CT UAV is progressively building an integrated structure connecting R&D, SPO and its manufacturing facilities, with the goal of creating products that rank among the best in the industry. Every step toward standardization today lays the foundation for Vietnamese technology to advance further in global markets.

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