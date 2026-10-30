Ehang Establishes Overseas Regional Hub In Thailand To Support International Evtol Deployment Across Southeast Asia And Other Emerging Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, today announced the establishment of an overseas regional hub in Thailand. The hub is intended to support international electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft deployment, regional resource coordination and project implementation across Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

By positioning aircraft and related resources closer to regional projects, the Thailand regional hub is expected to reduce transportation and coordination time, enable more flexible cross-market allocation, and help overseas projects move more efficiently from preparation to implementation.

In the near term, EHang plans to deploy an initial fleet of 25 units of EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft in Thailand. The regional fleet will support market-specific flight validation, operational preparation and project implementation across Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

The hub is intended to support EHang's broader product portfolio across passenger mobility, aerial logistics, emergency response and aerial media. The Company has already deployed approximately 1,200 units of GD4.0 formation drones in Thailand for its drone light show business, providing an established operational base for its aerial media activities in the market, with plans to expand the fleet to over 10,000 units.

Thailand serves not only as a local market for EHang's AAM sandbox initiatives, but also as a strategic gateway for the Company's overseas expansion across Southeast Asia and other emerging markets. EHang's ongoing flight validation, regulatory engagement and established drone light show business in Thailand provide a practical foundation for the regional hub. Supported by Thailand's regional connectivity, the hub is expected to strengthen EHang's ability to serve projects in neighboring markets with greater speed, flexibility and coordination.

Building on this regional platform, EHang is advancing its Global Fast Track Program and AAM sandbox initiatives, establishing presence in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Malaysia while continuously exploring opportunities in other regional markets. The Thailand regional hub is intended to support these projects in a more responsive and coordinated manner by allocating aircraft and related resources according to local needs and project readiness.

Looking ahead, based on current plans, the Company expects the following near-term developments in key overseas projects:



In Sri Lanka, which joined EHang's Global Fast Track Program in August 2026, sandbox launch and validation flights at Port City Colombo are expected to begin in November 2026, with commercial operations under the applicable local sandbox regulatory framework targeted to start by year-end.

In Vietnam, which joined EHang's Global Fast Track Program in September 2026, the Company is expected to conduct validation flights within the Hanoi sandbox area in November 2026.

In Malaysia, EHang is preparing an initial EH216-S flight demonstration in Putrajaya in November 2026, following the sandbox cooperation on AAM announced with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (“CAAM”) in October. In Thailand, EHang plans to demonstrate EH216-S flights during the International Civil Aviation Organization (“ICAO”) AAM Symposium in Bangkok in December 2026.



These anticipated developments, including aircraft deployment, flight validation, demonstrations and potential commercial operations, remain subject to applicable local laws and regulations, as well as completion of required operational preparations, safety assessments and relevant regulatory approvals.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is a global-leading Advanced Air Mobility technology platform company dedicated to making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles, covering a wide range of application scenarios including aerial tourism, intra-city commuting, inter-city travel, logistics transportation and emergency firefighting. EHang's flagship product, the EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate (TC), production certificate (PC) and standard airworthiness certificate (AC) for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and has entered operation under China's first batch of commercial operation qualifications for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL. In addition, the Company's long-range VT35 model further extends inter-city mobility scenarios, laying the foundation for a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. Leveraging its advanced autonomous flight technology and scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining the transportation of people and goods - transcending cities, regions and natural barriers to usher in a new era of air mobility. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“may” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to product certification, the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products, the commercialization of the Company's unmanned aerial vehicle products and solutions and Advanced Air Mobility services, its relationships with strategic partners, its international deployment plans, regulatory sandbox initiatives, aircraft deployment, local operational approvals, the timing of flight validation and commercial operations in overseas markets, and the litigation currently involving the Company and potential litigation. The Company's management has made such forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company's management believes that these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, forward-looking statements are only predictions of future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult for the Company's management to control. These risks and uncertainties may cause EHang's actual results of operations, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

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