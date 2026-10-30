Sourcecode Taps Troy Kelley To Lead Consumer Tech, Integrated Marketing
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - SourceCode Communications has named Troy Kelley executive vice president, integrated marketing and consumer technology, overseeing the agency's US consumer technology portfolio and international integrated marketing team.
Kelley will lead the consumer technology portfolio alongside vice president Cori Cagide, while expanding SourceCode's integrated marketing capabilities across the agency. His responsibilities include leading client teams, growing both businesses and driving new business.
Kelley brings more than 20 years of experience working with brands including Walmart, Mastercard, Hulu, Volkswagen and 7-Eleven. He previously held roles at R/GA, Ogilvy, Deutsch, Naked and PHD, where he developed integrated marketing capabilities spanning creative, technology and media.
“The lines between PR, marketing, and brand have been blurring for years, and our clients increasingly need partners who can bring those disciplines together in a meaningful way,” said Becky Honeyman, SourceCode co-founder and managing partner.“Bringing him to SourceCode is a significant step in our evolution, strengthening our consumer expertise while expanding what we can deliver for clients across the agency.”
Kelley's appointment comes as SourceCode continues to expand its services and geographic reach. The agency recently opened an office in Munich, its first in continental Europe, and launched public affairs services in the US and UK through partnerships with Talisman LLC and Parisi Consulting.
Kelley will lead the consumer technology portfolio alongside vice president Cori Cagide, while expanding SourceCode's integrated marketing capabilities across the agency. His responsibilities include leading client teams, growing both businesses and driving new business.
Kelley brings more than 20 years of experience working with brands including Walmart, Mastercard, Hulu, Volkswagen and 7-Eleven. He previously held roles at R/GA, Ogilvy, Deutsch, Naked and PHD, where he developed integrated marketing capabilities spanning creative, technology and media.
“The lines between PR, marketing, and brand have been blurring for years, and our clients increasingly need partners who can bring those disciplines together in a meaningful way,” said Becky Honeyman, SourceCode co-founder and managing partner.“Bringing him to SourceCode is a significant step in our evolution, strengthening our consumer expertise while expanding what we can deliver for clients across the agency.”
Kelley's appointment comes as SourceCode continues to expand its services and geographic reach. The agency recently opened an office in Munich, its first in continental Europe, and launched public affairs services in the US and UK through partnerships with Talisman LLC and Parisi Consulting.
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