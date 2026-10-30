Tkxel Named Select Partner By Both Anthropic And Openai

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The software and AI engineering firm joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network on October 6 and the OpenAI Partner Network on October 14, 2026.

- Umair Javed - Founder and CEO of tkxelRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- tkxel, a software and AI engineering company, is now a Select partner of both Anthropic and OpenAI, the two leading frontier AI labs. The company joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network at the Select Services Partner level on October 6, and the OpenAI Partner Network at the Select tier on October 14. With both partnerships in place, tkxel can build AI agents and automation for clients on whichever model best fits the job.The Claude Partner Network is backed by a $100 million Anthropic investment in partner training, technical support and co-marketing. Both partnerships give tkxel closer access to each provider's technical resources, training and partner support.Working with both providers reflects a shift in how businesses build with AI. Many engineering teams are moving away from committing to a single model. Instead, they choose a model for each task, whether that is code, conversation, retrieval or document processing. tkxel already uses both Claude and OpenAI technology across its own engineering work.Client results reported by tkxel and its clients include:Signal: tkxel replaced Signal's disconnected field operations and sales systems with a single platform. Claude powers the platform's lead enrichment and validation layer. Claude Code sped up the build across engineering, QA and DevOps, halving regression cycles while keeping human review in place. Signal reported 35 percent fewer missed opportunities and 25 percent faster lead-to-close.Tenexity: tkxel delivered an AI-native distribution platform with more than 40 AI workflow applications. The client reported a 60 percent reduction in manual data entry.Canvs AI: Using the OpenAI API, tkxel helped the company achieve 10 times the processing scalability and six times faster insights.CCOF: tkxel built a certification search tool that made discovery 50 percent faster.tkxel tests these practices on its own operations first. Through its internal AI Unlimited initiative, the company has deployed 600 AI agents across its teams. The initiative serves as the proving ground for the agent and automation practices tkxel offers clients.tkxel's AI work covers three areas:AI agents and intelligent workflowsAI-native products and softwareProduction AI systems, including data integration, evaluation, governance, security and observabilityThe company serves mid-market businesses across North America, in industries including restaurants, security, logistics, fintech, and healthcare.tkxel employs more than 800 engineers, including over 150 AI professionals, across the United States, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies for four consecutive years. In 2026 it ranked 132nd in the OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm Index, up 70 places from the previous year.Businesses evaluating AI agents or workflow automation can book an assessment with tkxel at tkxel.About tkxeltkxel is a software and AI engineering company headquartered in Reston, Virginia. It helps businesses design, build and scale AI-native products, agents and automation, with teams in the United States, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. For more information, visit tkxel.

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tkxel Named Select Partner by Both Anthropic and OpenAI News Provided By tkxel LLC October 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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