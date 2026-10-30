Bitcoin Turns 18: From Digital Currency To Global Financial Asset

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As Bitcoin marks the 18th anniversary of its white paper, etoro's Head of Crypto, Ouriel Ohayon, shares his outlook on its growing role in global finance, security challenges and the future of adoption. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: As Bitcoin marks 18 years since the publication of its white paper on 31 October 2008, etoro, the trading and investing platform, reflects on how the world's first cryptocurrency has evolved from a technological innovation into a globally recognised financial asset, attracting growing interest from retail investors, financial institutions and governments.

Bitcoin's original vision of a decentralised and globally accessible digital currency remains relevant today, particularly as artificial intelligence and digital technologies become increasingly integrated into everyday life and financial services.

Commenting on the anniversary, Ouriel Ohayon, Head of Crypto at etoro, said:“Eighteen years on, Bitcoin's original promise remains just as relevant, particularly in an increasingly AI-driven economy. As markets and society become more dependent on digital technologies, there is a growing need for a digitally native currency that anyone, anywhere, can access, including AI agents.”

While Bitcoin has gained recognition as a financial asset, Ohayon believes it is still in the early stages of its development, with broader mainstream adoption and its potential use as a strategic reserve asset among the next major milestones.

“Eighteen is the age of adulthood, but not necessarily maturity. Bitcoin is now recognised by retail investors, institutions and governments because of its core strengths: decentralisation, global availability and accessibility across borders. The next phase will be about wider mainstream adoption and its potential role as a strategic reserve currency for governments and central banks,” Ohayon added.

Despite this progress, security remains a major challenge, particularly when it comes to self-custody. Weak security models, outdated seed-phrase systems, fragmented recovery processes and poor security practices continue to expose Bitcoin holders to risks.

According to Ohayon, addressing these challenges will be essential to Bitcoin's long-term development, alongside preparing its infrastructure for emerging threats such as quantum computing.

“One of the biggest gaps in Bitcoin today remains self-custody. Weak security models and outdated recovery systems threaten the promise of 'your keys, your coins.' Bitcoin's future depends not only on adoption but also on building infrastructure that can withstand emerging threats, including the long-term risks posed by quantum computing. The community will need to continue adapting its technology to protect private keys,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the next decade, Ohayon expects Bitcoin to become more deeply integrated into the global financial system, with governments potentially increasing their Bitcoin reserves and major asset managers incorporating the cryptocurrency into client portfolios.

He also expects Bitcoin to play an increasingly important role as financial services move on-chain and more assets become tokenised, helping establish its position beyond that of a speculative investment.

“Over the next ten years, we expect Bitcoin to become increasingly integrated into the financial ecosystem, with governments continuing to build reserves and major asset managers including Bitcoin in client portfolios. Greater adoption could help establish Bitcoin as a foundational part of the global financial system. A truly Bitcoin-first economy will emerge when its volatility becomes more controlled, similar to that of a mature currency,” Ohayon concluded.

As Bitcoin enters its nineteenth year, its continued development will depend on stronger security, wider adoption and its ability to become a more established part of the global financial system.

About etoro:

etoro is the platform where you can trade, invest, save and spend. Founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, we've built a regulated, Nasdaq-listed platform used by millions of people in 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge. By combining the collective intelligence of our community with AI-powered tools, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to help you grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, copy other investors, or invest with an AI agent.