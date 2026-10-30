Second League Side Marafon Make Azerbaijan Cup History
By Alimat Aliyeva
The 2026/27 Azerbaijan Cup season has produced a historic first, with Marafon becoming the first Second League club to reach the round of 16.
According to the Professional Football League (PFL), the Sabirabad-based side secured their place in the last 16 after progressing through the competition's first two qualifying rounds.
Cup debutants Marafon began their impressive run with a 3-0 victory over Dinamo before overcoming First League side Zagatala 1-0 in the second qualifying round.
Since the competition adopted its current format in the 2023/24 season, no Second League team that progressed beyond the first qualifying round had managed to advance further. In the 25 other second-round ties involving Second League clubs during this period, teams from higher divisions claimed all the round-of-16 places.
Marafon's achievement therefore marks a significant milestone in the tournament's recent history.
The Sabirabad club will face Araz-Nakhchivan in the round of 16, with the match scheduled to take place on December 1 or 2.
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