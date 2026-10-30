No Ceasefire Violations Reported In Oleshky Over Past 75 Hours Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this during a joint media briefing with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian ombudsman's Telegram channel.

"First of all, I would like to emphasize that a ceasefire has been in place between Ukraine and Russia for 75 hours. Special thanks go to the people who are accompanying and monitoring the ceasefire process. Neither side has violated the ceasefire even once," he said.

Lubinets stressed that this was the first time since 2022 that a ceasefire established along such a long stretch of the front line had held for such an extended period.

The ombudsman said the parties hoped that the mechanism developed during the organization of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky could also be used in the future. He added that the Russian and Ukrainian sides had now reached a full understanding and agreed to make every effort to implement this initiative.

Humanitarian aid being delivered to Oleshky, 25 buses with 750 seats ready for evacuation – Lubinets

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine applying exclusively to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily halt all military activity in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire around Oleshky is scheduled to remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook