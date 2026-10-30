Lakki Marwat: Police Constable Martyred In Gun Attack, Two Alleged Target Killers Killed
According to police sources, the firing incident took place near MC Bank within the jurisdiction of Shahbazkhel Police Station, where unidentified armed men targeted Constable Mumtaz, killing him.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police peace committee took immediate action, while police and CTD personnel also launched an operation under the leadership of DPO Lakki Marwat Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
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According to a police spokesperson, both alleged target killers suspected of involvement in Constable Mumtaz's killing were killed during the operation.
Police sources further said that a search operation is underway in the area to locate other suspected militants.
It is worth mentioning that two days earlier, a Bannu police constable was also killed when unidentified armed men opened fire in Eidik, a locality in Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan.
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