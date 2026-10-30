Jordan Wins First Place In Best Supervisor Category At Arab Reading Challenge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Jordan has achieved a new Arab milestone by securing first place in the Best Supervisor category at the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, held in Dubai.

Fakhri Mahmoud Mayas, from the Ramtha Education Directorate, won the top position in recognition of his outstanding efforts in supporting the initiative and promoting a culture of reading among students.

The achievement reflects the Jordanian education sector's distinguished presence at Arab events and highlights the efforts of those involved in the initiative to establish reading as a fundamental pillar of knowledge-building, developing students' skills and broadening their intellectual horizons.

The Educational Activities Directorate at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development continues to support the Arab Reading Challenge as part of its annual plan, reflecting its commitment to the importance of meaningful educational activities in raising students' cultural and intellectual awareness, encouraging reading and creativity, and promoting their participation in national and Arab initiatives that help build a knowledgeable generation equipped with essential learning skills.

The victory is the outcome of concerted educational efforts and further strengthens Jordan's distinguished presence in leading Arab initiatives, in line with the ministry's efforts to advance the educational process and foster a culture of excellence and creativity across the education sector.

//Petra// MF