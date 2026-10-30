CBRN Masks Launches Five Interactive Simulators To Help Families Understand Nuclear, Chemical And Wildfire Risks

MENAFN - GetNews) New free online tools map nuclear blast effects, disease outbreaks, chemical spills, wildfire spread and nearby nuclear power plants.

HAIFA, Israel - October 30, 2026 - CBRN Masks, an international supplier of Israeli civil-defense protective equipment, has launched five free interactive emergency preparedness simulators on its website, cbrnmasks. The tools help the public understand complex threats by showing illustrative scenarios on digital maps.

Instead of asking families to imagine what a nuclear explosion, chemical release or fast-moving wildfire could mean for their community, the simulators let visitors explore scenarios and see how changing conditions affect potential impact.

The collection includes:



Nuclear Bomb Simulator: Shows estimated effects of a nuclear detonation, including blast zones and fallout patterns.

Outbreak and Pandemic Simulator: Displays hypothetical disease-spread scenarios and how an outbreak might develop.

Chemical Spill Simulator: Models possible chemical leak or spill scenarios and the movement of hazardous releases.

Wildfire Spread Simulator: Shows wildfire and smoke scenarios and how weather and terrain may influence their spread. Nuclear Power Plant Near Me: Locates nuclear reactor sites in relation to a selected location.

“Most people think about emergency preparedness only after a crisis is already in the headlines,” said David Magen, founder of CBRN Masks.“We wanted to turn complicated threats into something people can explore for themselves. When you can see a scenario on a map, it becomes easier to ask useful questions about your home, your family and your preparedness plan.”

The launch extends the company's public education work, which also includes a Knowledge Center of more than 100 articles on hazards, fit and sizing, family protection and emergency planning.

CBRN Masks supplies full-face gas masks, 40mm NATO-thread NBC filters and powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) systems. Its range covers infants, young children, bearded men and older adults who cannot rely on conventional tight-fitting masks.

The simulators are for educational use only. They do not provide real-time forecasts and do not replace instructions from official emergency authorities. Visitors can use them to compare hypothetical situations and identify questions to discuss when preparing their households.

The simulators are available now at cbrnmasks under the Simulators menu.

About CBRN Masks

CBRN Masks is a Haifa, Israel-based supplier of authentic Israeli civil-defense protective equipment for families, preparedness planners and dealers worldwide. The company offers full-face CBRN gas masks, factory-sealed 40mm NATO NBC filters, PAPR hoods and blower systems, and family protection kits for users from newborns to adults. CBRN Masks ships internationally free of charge, offers a 30-day return policy and runs a dealer program for retailers and distributors. Its customers have left more than 1,500 product reviews.

Learn more at cbrnmasks.