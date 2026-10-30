Melbourne, Australia - 30 October, 2026 - Fountainland reports rising demand for garden fountains and birdbaths ahead of the 2026–27 summer, as households look for ways to cool outdoor spaces and support wildlife through extreme heat

Australians brace for another long, hot summer, the humble garden fountain is being recast as a practical tool for living with heat. Australian water feature retailer Fountainlan says enquiries for outdoor fountains, birdbaths and self-contained water features have risen 30% compared with the same period last year, with buyers increasingly citing cooling, wellbeing and wildlife as their reasons for purchasing.

The shift reflects how Australians are using their outdoor spaces. Backyards, balconies and courtyards have become extensions of the home, and homeowners are looking for features that make those spaces usable on hot days rather than purely decorative.

"Five years ago, most of our customers were thinking about how a fountain would look," said Sunny N, Director at Fountainland. "Now the first questions we hear are about how it will make the garden feel, whether birds will use it, and how much water and power it will need. People want something beautiful, but they also want it to earn its place."

Sound, shade and the feeling of cool

Moving water does not air-condition a garden, but it changes how a space feels. The sound of falling water masks traffic and neighbourhood noise, and placed near seating or shade, a water feature creates a focal point that draws people outside in the cooler parts of the day.

"We see a lot of people pairing a fountain with a shade sail or a tree and turning a dead corner of the yard into the place they actually sit," Sunny N said. "For apartment dwellers, a small tabletop or wall fountain on a balcony does the same job at a smaller scale."

A lifeline for backyard wildlife

During heatwaves, birds, possums and insects can struggle to find water in suburban areas. Wildlife groups regularly encourage Australians to leave out shallow water during hot weather, and birdbaths and gently moving water features are among the easiest ways to do it.

"A shallow birdbath in a shaded spot, kept clean and topped up, can make a real difference on a 40-degree day," Sunny N said. "Moving water also stays fresher and is less attractive to mosquitoes than a still bowl."

Designed for water-wise households

Modern water features are built to recirculate, which means the same water cycles through the pump rather than running to waste. Many models are now available with solar pumps, removing the need for an outdoor power point and reducing running costs.

"A recirculating fountain only needs topping up to replace what evaporates," Sunny N said. "Solar options have improved a lot, and for many customers they are now the first choice."

Five tips for adding a water feature before summer

Fountainland offers the following advice for households considering a water feature this season:

Choose the spot first. Place the feature where you will see and hear it, ideally in partial shade to slow evaporation and algae growth.

Match the size to the space. A large fountain can overwhelm a small courtyard, while a tabletop or wall-mounted feature suits balconies.

Think about wildlife. For birds, choose a shallow basin with a textured edge and keep it away from spots where cats can hide.

Check power and water. Decide between a mains-powered or solar pump, and plan for easy access to top up water.

Plan for upkeep. Clean the basin regularly and check the pump, especially during hot spells when evaporation is highest.

"The best water feature is one you'll still enjoy in February," Sunny N said. "A little planning upfront means it works with your garden, not against it."

Whether shoppers want an outdoor fountai for the garden or an indoor fountai to bring the sound of water into the living room, Fountainland's range of water features and birdbaths is available online, with delivery across Australia.

About Fountainland

Fountainland is an Australian online retailer of garden fountains, water features, birdbaths and outdoor decor. Based in Melbourne, the company supplies indoor and outdoor, solar and mains-powered water features to homes, gardens and businesses across Australia. With a range spanning statement fountains to small decorative pieces, Fountainland makes it easy to find a feature that suits any space, style or budget.